Nick Jonas on returning for ‘Camp Rock 3’: Bizarre to be back after all these years

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) American popstar-actor Nick Jonas, who is married to actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is all set to revisit the world of Camp Rock after 16 years. He went on to heap praise on the new cast and tagged them as “absolute superstars”.

Nick appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he spoke about returning as Nate Gray in “Camp Rock 3” and also revealed a cameo by the Jonas Brothers.

A video was shared on The Tonight Show’s Instagram handle, which had Fallon saying: “Camp Rock 3 is coming to Disney Plus in August. You’re coming back as Nate Gray, a character you have not played in 16 years.”

To which, Nick replied: “Yeah. The big debate is we don't know if we're brothers in the Camp Rock universe. We're not sure, and they haven't made it clear. Yeah, you're right. So I don't know.”

“But I'll tell you this… Camp Rock 3, to basically reintroduce this franchise to a whole new audience, there's a new group of campers. They're all absolute superstars. They're going to be in arenas themselves very soon.”

The American popstar said that the upcoming movie is super fun.

He added: “Me and the brothers have a little cameo in it, which was so bizarre to be back at Camp Rock all these years later…. But it's amazing. These kids, they just blew me away, and I think people are going to love Camp Rock 3.”

The video was captioned: “@nickjonas says it was “bizarre” to be back at camp with @kevinjonas & @joejonas after 16 years for @camprockmovie 3 #FallonTonight.”

Camp Rock first released in 2008. It was directed by Matthew Diamond. The film stars Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Meaghan Jette Martin, Maria Canals-Barrera, Daniel Fathers, and Alyson Stoner.

In the film, aspiring teenage singer Mitchie Torres visits Camp Rock, a summer music camp.

The second installment “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” released in 2010. It stars Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, Maria Canals-Barrera, Meaghan Martin, and Alyson Stoner. In the film, Camp Rock contends with Camp Star, a new, wealthy rival summer music camp.

--IANS

dc/