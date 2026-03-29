IPL 2026: 'They didn't show enough responsibility after early wickets,' says Pathan on SRH batting

Hyderabad, March 29 (IANS)Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) struggles in the powerplay with the bat and ineffective bowling led to their six-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2026 opener played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Reflecting on the defeat, Pathan pointed out that SRH failed to capitalise on the powerplay after losing early wickets, which hampered their ability to post a truly imposing total.

“Ishan Kishan mentioned after the game that they would have to look at their approach, especially at the start. If you lose regular wickets, you have to play with more responsibility, which didn’t happen,” Pathan told Jio Hotstar.

SRH found themselves in early trouble after losing three wickets inside the Powerplay, forcing the middle order to consolidate rather than accelerate. While they eventually reached the 200-run mark, Pathan felt the total was below par given the nature of the pitch.

“They lost three early wickets, and once that happens, it becomes very difficult to push beyond 200. They eventually scored 200, but it wasn’t enough on this pitch,” he added.

Pathan also highlighted SRH’s lack of bowling resources as a major concern, especially in the absence of control during crucial phases of the game.

“It was a mix of not getting a good start and the bowling not being up to the mark. Kishan was under pressure, and it’s never easy when you are leading a side in the IPL for the first time,” he noted.

The former cricketer emphasised that managing the Powerplay, both with bat and ball, will be key for SRH moving forward in the tournament.

“He doesn’t have the kind of bowling resources. Managing the powerplay was difficult, and that is an area they will need to improve,” Pathan said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will next face Lucknow Super Giants in their home ground, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, on April 5.

--IANS

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