April 30, 2026 9:47 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: There’s no pressure on the top order, says GT's Sai Sudharsan

There’s no pressure on the top order, says Gujarat Titans Sai Sudharsan

Ahmedabad, April 30 (IANS) Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan asserted that there is no added pressure on the team’s top order despite poor contributions from the lower order, as they look to deliver consistently in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Addressing the responsibility shared by the top three, including Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, Sudharsan made it clear that the group thrives on clarity rather than pressure.

“No, I feel it's not. And we completely believe in all of the batters. And our top part is that it's our job to give a very good start. It's our job to have a very good platform for the guys who come after that. So, I think we look at it that way. There's no pressure there. I think we are looking forward to expressing ourselves very well,” he told broadcasters ahead of the GT vs RCB match.

Reflecting on his own recent form, including a century in a losing cause, Sudharsan said the key is to move on quickly while taking confidence from performances. “No, I think it's a quick turnaround for sure, but taking the good learnings and good confidence out of that game and obviously looking forward to this one,” he noted.

The left-hander also highlighted the importance of adaptability in the IPL, where conditions and situations change rapidly. “I think there are a lot of things that I've learned. Most importantly, we cannot take things into our control. Things have to unfold, and things have to happen, and at the same time, we'll have to be acute and versatile enough to adapt to those situations,” he explained.

On preparations, Sudharsan revealed that regular discussions within the group help players tackle challenges effectively. “Yeah, we have a lot of conversations around on how to go after a bowler. If I find somebody difficult, I'll have a conversation with the teammates and obviously prepare when the light is dark, of course,” he said.

“Every game is very important from now on in this tournament. So, we're taking game by game, and we're boiling it down to ball by ball so that we are there present and we give our full effort inside the field,” he added.

--IANS

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