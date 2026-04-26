April 26, 2026 5:03 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: 'Thank you for the messages, all good' - Ngidi breaks silence after head injury

'Thank you for the messages, all good': Lungi Ngidi breaks silence after head injury

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Lungi Ngidi has reassured fans about his condition after suffering a head injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The South African fast bowler was involved in a concerning on-field incident during Saturday’s match, prompting immediate attention. However, putting all worries to rest, Ngidi shared a brief update on Instagram on Sunday, confirming that he is recovering well.

“Thank you for the messages, all good,” he wrote, expressing gratitude to fans for their support following the scare.

In the third over of Punjab Kings' chase, Ngidi fell backwards while trying to catch Priyansh Arya at mid-off, banging his head hard into the turf. He clutched his head immediately and lay on the ground as medical staff rushed in. Play was halted for 15 minutes before Ngidi was stretchered into an ambulance, amidst players, coaches, and medical staff having tense expressions.

In a swift and coordinated effort, the Delhi Traffic Police facilitated a green corridor that enabled Ngidi's movement from the stadium to BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, located near Rajendra Nagar Metro Station, in just 11 minutes.

However, the injury was not serious, and the player was discharged from the hospital, showing encouraging signs after returning to the team hotel.

"Lungi Ngidi is doing well and has now returned to the DC team hotel in New Delhi. His being sent back to the hotel after being discharged from the hospital is a positive indication of his recovery, and the franchise medical staff will continue to take good care of him,” sources told IANS.

Meanwhile, Vipraj Nigam came as a replacement for Ngidi, but his absence was felt in the bowling as the Delhi Capitals failed to defend 264 runs and lost the match by five wickets.

Ngidi has proved to be a key bowler for DC this season, taking seven wickets in seven matches at an average of 29.42, with an economy rate of 8.70 and best figures of 3/27.

--IANS

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