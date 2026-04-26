April 27, 2026 12:44 AM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh help KKR clinch Super Over against LSG

Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh help KKR clinch victory in Super Over against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Lucknow, April 26 (IANS) Sunil Narine’s double strike and Rinku Singh’s decisive boundary helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinch a dramatic Super Over victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and get off the bottom spot in the points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

After both teams were tied at 155, the 16th such instance in the tournament’s history, thanks to a last-ball six from Mohammed Shami, it paved the way for the first Super Over of the ongoing season. LSG sent out Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram, followed by Rishabh Pant. Narine was entrusted with the ball and immediately swung the contest in KKR’s favour.

Pooran was bowled on the first delivery while attempting a slog sweep. After Pant managed a single, Markram fell to a brilliant relay catch involving Rovman Powell and Rinku Singh near the boundary rope, meaning LSG could make only one run in their Super Over innings.

In reply, KKR relied on Rinku and Powell to finish the job. Prince Yadav was given the responsibility to defend four runs, as Mohsin Khan, who took a five-for before, was subbed out. As soon as Prince missed the yorker, Rinku opened the bat face and sliced through the square boundary on the off-side, and the boundary sealed victory for KKR off the very first ball of their chase.

The finish capped a remarkable night for Rinku, who earlier smashed four sixes in the final over to take LSG past 150 by hitting his highest T20 score of 83 not out, and took four catches in the outfield in regular game time. With Narine delivering with precision under pressure, Rinku’s composure and power ensured KKR got their second win of the season.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders 155/7 in 20 overs (Rinku Singh 83 not out, Cameron Green 34; Mohsin Khan 5-23, George Linde 1-18) tie with Lucknow Super Giants 155/8 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 42, Aiden Markram 31; Vaibhav Arora 2-24, Varun Chakaravarthy 2-33)

Super Over: LSG 1/2 lost to KKR 4/0

--IANS

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