IPL 2026: Shreyas’s early dismissal was the turning point of the match, says Aakash Chopra

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Punjab Kings’ chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad was effectively derailed by the early dismissal of captain Shreyas Iyer, according to former India opener Aakash Chopra, who termed the wicket the turning point of the contest which the visitors lost by 33 runs.

In the fourth over of second innings, Iyer miscued a cutter from pacer Eshan Malings and was caught by skipper Pat Cummins, as he made five off as many balls. With him, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya falling cheaply, PBKS could make only 202/7, despite Cooper Connolly hitting 107 off 59 balls, and suffer their third straight defeat.

“They had already lost two wickets. There’s a stat that if you lose two or more wickets in the Powerplay while chasing, you are on the back foot in about 70 per cent of matches. And this was the third wicket. It was a slightly slow surface.

“I know Cooper Connolly played really well, but on such pitches, you expect your experienced Indian batters to take you through when the ball isn’t coming onto the bat easily. In that scenario, if Shreyas gets out early, especially in a big run chase, it becomes very difficult.

“Even against Delhi, despite those big starts from the openers, Punjab might have lost that game if not for those two dropped catches of Shreyas. Without him, it wasn’t happening. Once he was out, the game was almost gone,” said Chopra on JioHotstar.

Former India left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan hailed Cummins’ leadership and execution in dismissing opener Priyansh Arya in the opening over. “The last time these two teams met, Priyansh got a half‑century inside the Powerplay. The game was effectively over as they scored nearly 100 runs, which is why those 220 runs were chased down so easily.

“Cummins always wants to take responsibility in pressure situations; that’s the kind of leader he is, takes on the difficult tasks. Sometimes it may not come off, but he always wants the ball in his hand. Priyansh Arya has not played upper cut much this season. Whenever he’s faced the short ball, he has gone for the pull.

“He was beaten first ball, and Cummins picked up on that. Knowing Priyansh doesn’t play the upper cut, he brought the third man inside the circle and placed a fielder at deep mid‑wicket, and the bluff worked perfectly. Priyansh tried to play a short ball outside off stump towards the leg side, and Cummins executed the line and length to perfection,” he added.

--IANS

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