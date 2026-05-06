IPL 2026: RCB have biggest chance, says Suresh Raina as he backs Bengaluru to defend their title

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Former India cricketer Suresh Raina believes Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are strong favourites to defend their Indian Premier League (IPL) title this season, citing their balanced performances and clarity in roles across departments.

“I feel RCB can defend their title. The way they are playing, and how their bowling unit is operating, with Captain Rajat Patidar leading from the front, has been impressive,” Raina said.

Raina emphasised that RCB’s strength lies not just in posting massive totals but in their attacking batting approach. “It is not just about scoring big 240-250 totals; everyone in the batting unit understands their roles,” he added.

While backing RCB as frontrunners, Raina also acknowledged the resurgence of the Rajasthan Royals, who have shown promise with a young and fearless setup.

“After them, I feel Rajasthan Royals are doing a few things right, 18 years after their first title. You start with their fearless opener, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Jofra Archer with the new ball, Ravi Bishnoi in the middle, and Riyan Parag leading the side. It is a young team, but they are playing a very watchable brand of cricket,” he noted.

Raina further pointed to the Gujarat Titans as another side gaining momentum at the business end of the tournament. “Then there are also the Gujarat Titans, who are peaking at the right time. Rashid Khan has had a couple of good games, and Shubman Gill is playing with a higher strike rate,” he said.

Despite strong competition, Raina maintained that RCB holds the edge in the title race. "But I feel RCB has the biggest chance,” he concluded.

The defending champions are performing well in the ongoing season. They are currently placed in second position with 12 points in nine matches. They will next face Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

--IANS

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