IPL 2026: RCB could've won by taking wickets not by defending runs, says Bhuvneshwar

Ahmedabad, May 1 (IANS) Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s best chance of beating Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 lay in taking wickets quickly rather than defending runs, as the defending champions lost by four wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“If you look at the scenario, there was some help for seamers, and we had Romario (Shepherd), third seamer. So, we wanted to take a chance. Suyash (Sharma) is someone who is not easy to pick. We wanted to get wickets as quickly as possible.

“So, that's the reason he (Krunal Pandya) didn't bowl. We couldn't have won the match by defending runs. We could have won by taking wickets, and the bowlers who bowled were the best bowlers to get those wickets," said Bhuvneshwar at the conclusion of the game.

He also acknowledged the RCB famed batting unit fell short of its usual lofty standards. "Look it's a long tournament 14 matches. You cannot be perfect in each and every match in any department the way we have batted in the whole tournament it's been good we have scored 200 we have scored more than 200.

"I think it's about complementing each other yes we were not up to the mark with the bat it happens. I mean sometimes we give 200 runs but batsmen never complains they go and chase it out so it was our duty to try our best and then we did what we could," added Bhuvneshwar.

On conditions in the competition, Bhuvneshwar noted that chasing has been easier this season due to dew. "If you look at this IPL, chasing is a bit easier in any ground because the way wicket behaves and dew comes. So, yes, it could be different. But we didn't win the toss. We were asked to bat first. We tried our best in bowling. So now the result is that we lost and that's all."

Bhuvneshwar, who currently holds the Purple Cap, signed off by saying his focus is now on team goals rather than personal milestones. "It's good that I got the Purple Cap. But I think I have come out of that time where I want to achieve something individually. Of course, I want to achieve something, but now it's more of a team purpose. I'm not young anymore.

“Of course, when you're young, you want to win those awards, and it comes when you do well. But when you want to work towards the team's goal, and you get an individual award or reward, you feel good. But honestly, I'm just trying my best, getting confidence from the management and that’s all I can say."

--IANS

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