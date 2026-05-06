IPL 2026: ‘Pitch wasn’t a belter, we adapted quickly,’ says Akeal Hosein after CSK beat DC

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Akeal Hosein said quick assessment of conditions and effective communication among bowlers played a key role in their comprehensive eight-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Despite expectations of a high-scoring surface, Hosein revealed the pitch behaved quite differently, assisting bowlers who adapted early. “Both teams saw the pitch and thought it would have been an absolute belter. Thankfully, we got the opportunity to bowl first and realised it was much more on the slower side and on the lower side as well,” he said in a video released by CSK on X.

CSK’s bowlers made full use of the conditions, with Hosein returning 1-19 and Noor Ahmad picking 2-22 to restrict DC to 155/7. “It’s just about passing on information as quickly as possible and trying to make it as difficult as possible for the batters. For us, it was about staying on the stumps and hitting that good length. Going shorter didn’t really work today,” Hosein added.

Hosein also highlighted the importance of early assessment when opening the bowling for the team in the power play.

“Getting the opportunity to bowl the first over, it can be challenging. You’re the first person to make the assessment on the pitch. For me, it’s about doing that quickly and passing on the information so the other bowlers can benefit.”

The West Indian spinner also credited his on-field communication with Noor Ahmad for immediate success. “Case in point with Noor, it was about having that conversation on what lengths to bowl. Thankfully, we had that quick chat, and he got the wicket on the next ball. It’s good to have that partnership and see him succeed.”

Chasing 156, CSK were powered by a superb unbeaten 87 off 52 balls from Sanju Samson, who stitched an unbroken 114-run stand with Kartik Sharma (41*), sealing victory with 15 balls to spare.

Hosein heaped praise on Player of the Match Samson, hailing his composure under pressure, which helped the dressing room remain calm during the chase.

“Restricting them to 150-odd, for us as batters, it was about setting up the chase and having wickets in hand. Sanju did that perfectly. He kept the dressing room calm and guided the youngster to play a fantastic knock as well,” he said.

With this win, CSK stayed in sixth place but moved within touching distance of the playoff spots. They have ten points in five matches and will next face Lucknow Super Giants on May 10.

--IANS

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