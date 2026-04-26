IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami's last-ball six takes LSG-KKR game to Super Over

Lucknow, April 26 (IANS) Mohammed Shami struck a dramatic six off the final ball to ensure Match 38 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders goes into a Super Over after both teams finished on 155 in a pulsating contest at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

KKR tried their best to close out the game, but Shami hitting a six off Kartik Tyagi on the last ball meant a one-over shootout would decide the result. Since LSG batted second, they will bat first in what is the first Super Over game of this season after a tie was witnessed for the 16th time.

Chasing 156, LSG lost Mitchell Marsh early to Vaibhav Arora in the powerplay, but Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram steadied the innings with a 57-run stand. Markram’s fluent 31 ended with him caught by long-off, while Pant never kicked into taking more risks until he was dismissed for 42 by Sunil Narine after a successful review.

Nicholas Pooran fell cheaply to Varun Chakaravarthy, continuing his lean run and leaving LSG in trouble. Ayush Badoni (24) and Himmat Singh (19) then revived hopes with aggressive strokeplay. George Linde added quick runs but was caught by Rinku, who had a standout night in the field with four catches.

With the equation at 17 runs needed off the final over, Kartik Tyagi bowled the final over, which swung wildly. He bowled a no-ball, then saw Himmat carve a free-hit for four before having him caught at deep square-leg. With eight needed off four balls, Prince Yadav managed only a bye, leaving Shami on strike. After a dot ball, Shami launched the final delivery over the fence at long-off to tie the scores. The contest now heads into a Super Over, with both sides locked after a rollercoaster finish.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders 155/7 in 20 overs (Rinku Singh 83 not out, Cameron Green 34; Mohsin Khan 5-23, George Linde 1-18) tie with Lucknow Super Giants 155/8 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 42, Aiden Markram 31; Vaibhav Arora 2-24, Varun Chakaravarthy 2-33)

--IANS

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