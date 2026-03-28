IPL 2026: Minute’s silence held in memory of stampede victims at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru, March 28 (IANS) Players, officials and fans observed a minute’s silence at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday ahead of the IPL 2026 season opener between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in memory of eleven supporters who died in a stampede during RCB’s title celebrations last year.

Both teams took the field wearing black armbands as a mark of respect, while RCB also warmed up in jerseys bearing the number 11. In a symbolic gesture, 11 seats inside the stadium have been permanently reserved at the stadium to honour those who lost their lives.

“A moment of silence to honour the 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans who tragically lost their lives on June 4 last year. As a mark of respect, players from both teams are wearing black armbands tonight. Our thoughts remain with their families and loved ones,” wrote the IPL on their ‘X’ account on Saturday.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) also unveiled a memorial plaque made in memory of the eleven fans and installed at the entrance of the venue, as top-flight cricket returned to the ground for the first time since May 2025.

The tragic incident occurred on June 4 last year when thousands of fans gathered outside the stadium to celebrate RCB’s maiden IPL title. The loss of eleven lives and many other fans being injured prompted authorities to suspend cricket at the venue and initiate safety reviews.

Those changes and safety review also meant that Bengaluru missed out on being a host for 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup, and the state's KSCA Maharaja Trophy, domestic games and 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup. Extensive changes have since been made by Venkatesh Prasad-led KSCA in terms of crowd management and stadium infrastructure.

--IANS

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