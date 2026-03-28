March 28, 2026 1:12 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Malinga to replace Cummins as Aakash Chopra picks SRH playing XI against RCB

Eshan Malinga to replace Cummins as Aakash Chopra picks SRH playing XI against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has picked his strongest playing XI for the 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of their opening clash against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been dealt a major blow ahead of IPL 2026 as their captain Pat Cummins is set to miss the opening matches. India's T20 World Cup 2026 champion Ishan Kishan will lead the side in his absence.

SRH have many options to replace Cummins in the playing XI, which include all-rounder Brydon Carse, David Payne, and Eshan Malinga. Aakash Chopra has gone with the Sri Lankan pacer as he feels that the team's bowling is weak and will need a death over specialist bowler.

Aakash also urged the SRH management to slot Nitish Kumar Reddy not below number 5. "The second big question they have is what should be done with Nitish Kumar Reddy. They haven't understood thus far at which number he should be made to bat. I feel they should make him bat at No. 5, but he is sometimes moved to No. 6 and brought in at No. 4 sometimes. They could never find a place for him," he said in a video on X.

Chopra has kept the top four batters unchanged, with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head set to open and Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen slotted at number three and four. He has gone with Liam Livingston at number 6 to provide a better finish, along with Sahil Arora, who is in great form at number 7.

Cricketer-turned-commentator has gone with three Indian pace bowling options, which include Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, and Jaydev Unadkat, along with Malinga.

Spinners Zeeshan Ansari and Shivang Kumar are his impact player options.

Aakash Chopra's playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Salil Arora, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

Impact player: Zeeshan Ansari/Shivang Kumar

--IANS

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