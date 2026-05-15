IPL 2026: LSG and CSK players wear black armbands as mark of respect for UP storm victims

Lucknow, May 15 (IANS) Players from both Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, along with match officials, observed a one-minute silence and wore black armbands before commencing their IPL 2026 clash at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the devastating storm that struck Uttar Pradesh earlier this week.

A violent storm accompanied by rain and hail swept across the state, leaving a trail of destruction. At least 104 people were killed across a dozen districts, with Prayagraj among the worst affected.

The violent storms also damaged 87 homes, killed 114 livestock and uprooted trees, while strong winds hurled signboards and caused widespread damage. Television footage showed billboards crashing onto cars, roadside stalls flattened and walls collapsing in several districts.

Coming to the match, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field against five-time champions CSK on a tacky red-soil pitch. CSK were forced into making changes after allrounder Jamie Overton was ruled out for the season due to thigh injury.

Australia’s left-arm quick Spencer Johnson, returning from a back injury and playing his first competitive game since IPL 2025, has been handed a CSK debut, while left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh would be their Impact Player ahead of left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Akeal Hosein.

A win would push CSK into the top four. LSG, already out of playoff contention, have given left-arm seamer Akash Singh his first outing of the campaign. Middle-order batters Abdul Samad and Mukul Choudhary have also returned at the expense of Himmat Singh and Akshat Raghuwanshi.

Tearaway quick Mayank Yadav was picked for his third match, with Avesh Khan missing out. Josh Inglis was not part of the starting eleven but is expected to come in as LSG’s Impact Player during the chase.

--IANS

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