Asian Boxing U15 & U17 C'ships 2026: India secures two gold; U-17 girls lead with 12 medals

Tashkent, May 15 (IANS) India concluded its U-17 campaign at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 with a total of 17 medals, including 2 gold, 7 silver and 8 bronze, with the girls’ contingent leading the charge.

The U-17 girls delivered an impressive 12-medal haul, comprising 2 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze, while the U-17 boys added 1 silver and 4 bronze medals.

India secured two gold medals in the girls’ finals. Rakhi (46kg) clinched gold with a strong RSC win in the second round against Rukhshonabonu Ahadova (UZB). Navya (57kg) added the second gold, registering a dominant 4:0 victory over Sara Kono (JPN).

In other bouts, Khushi Chand (48kg) settled for silver after a 1:4 loss to Arisa Yoshinaga (JPN). Diya (63kg) and Himanshi (70kg) both secured silver medals following 0:5 defeats against Mehrimakh Kilichova (UZB) and Karina Ilmuratova (UZB) respectively.

Jyoti (75kg) went down 1:4 against Diana Nadyrebek (KAZ), while Vanshika (80kg) lost 0:5 to Zhansaya Yerzhan (KAZ). In the 80+kg category, Gurseerat Kaur fought a close contest before losing 2:3 to Sohibakhon Khudoyberdieva (UZB).

In the boys’ finals, Lakshay Phogat (75kg) finished with a silver medal after a 0:5 loss to Marufjon Toshpulatov (UZB). The boys’ contingent concluded with 1 silver and 4 bronze medals overall.

India’s U-17 campaign showcased strong depth in the girls’ categories, adding to the country’s overall success at the championships.

On Thursday, U-15 girls spearheaded the campaign with a stellar 7 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze medals, while the U-15 boys contributed 2 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze medals.

In the 33kg category, Akshita put up a strong fight before settling for silver after a close 2:3 loss to Odina Yusupova (UZB).

Anzee (37kg) secured gold with a dominant 5:0 win over Nurzhanat Beknazar (KAZ), while Soniya (40kg) registered an identical 5:0 victory against Bominakhon (UZB).

In 43kg, Tanvi clinched gold after forcing an ABD in the opening round against Han-Hsi Chen (TPE). Hanshika Attri (46kg) continued the strong run with an RSC win in the second round against Sabrina Adilkhanova (KAZ), and Sunaina (58kg) followed with a first-round RSC victory over Mukaddas Zokirova (UZB).

Bhumika (61kg) added another gold with an RSC win in the second round against Aiaru Faizullayeva (KAZ)

In 64kg, Tannvi finished with silver after a 0:5 loss to Malika Ulugbekova (UZB). Angel (70kg) wrapped up the girls’ campaign on a high, securing gold with a 4:1 win over Khonzodabegim Baratova (UZB).

The U-15 boys added two gold medals to India’s tally. Yash Kumar (33kg) clinched gold with a hard-fought 3:2 victory over Sayat Rakhymberdi (KAZ). Mohd Yasser (58kg) secured the second gold with a narrow 3:2 win against Abdulloh Karimjonov (UZB).

In other finals, Sastha Vasanth Ashok Kumar (37kg) settled for silver after a 0:5 loss to Fayozbek Noraliev, while Samir Bohra (43kg) went down 1:4 to Beibarys Koishybay (KAZ). Sudarsan Vasudeva Chandak (52kg) also finished with silver following a 0:5 defeat to Javohir Nematjonov (UZB), and Ronak Parag Lokhande (67kg) secured silver after an RSC loss in the first round to Amanzhan Zhanay (KAZ).

--IANS

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