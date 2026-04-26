IPL 2026: Kohli returns to 'home' ground as upbeat RCB look to maintain dominance over struggling DC (preview)

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) The talismanic Virat Kohli will be aiming to have another memorable outing at his original home ground as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to extend their good showing in IPL 2026 over a struggling Delhi Capitals in a keenly awaited clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday evening.

With Kohli requiring just 11 runs to become the first batsman in IPL history to hit the 9,000-run mark, the stage is set for him to add another chapter in his storied love affair with the iconic venue, where he averages a remarkable 66.8, including hitting seven fifties in 11 innings.

Monday's contest pits two of the tournament's most in-form batters against each other. If RCB have Kohli in rip-roaring form, DC will be banking on KL Rahul to take charge with the bat again after his sensational unbeaten 152 off 67 balls against Punjab Kings - an innings that went in vain on Saturday afternoon. What will also cheer DC is that Nitish Rana has found his groove, hitting consecutive fifties.

Second-placed RCB enter the match on the back of successfully chasing 206 against Gujarat Titans. All five of their wins this season have produced five different Player of the Match awardees. Their pace attack is at its efficient best, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, who have been excellent across phases - particularly in the death overs.

In terms of batting, with Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar and Tim David all in great nick, RCB's ability to increase and maintain the tempo throughout their innings has been a standout factor this season.

DC, however, are a wounded side looking to regroup and with just 24 hours to recover from their defeat to Punjab Kings, the turnaround is unforgiving. The loss of Lungi Ngidi to a head injury leaves a gap in their pace department, with Dushmantha Chameera likely to come in as cover.

Their seam attack has been the least effective in IPL 2026, taking just 16 wickets - the fewest for any pace unit this season. Auqib Nabi and Mukesh Kumar have recorded high economy rates, while T Natarajan, though decent in the death overs, has also been expensive.

Fielding has been an equally pressing concern, with DC dropping 16 catches this season and their catch efficiency standing at 60 percent - the lowest among all teams. The spin matchup, however, promises to be pivotal, with Axar Patel - DC's captain and RCB's nemesis with 23 IPL wickets against them - likely to bowl in the powerplay, while Kuldeep Yadav adds another dimension in the middle overs.

If DC are to win, they will need both Axar and Kuldeep firing on all cylinders, while hoping their batting line-up can blunt the challenge from RCB's disciplined bowlers. At a venue that has produced five 200-plus totals in nine T20s this season - with teams batting second winning seven of those - another high-scoring, riveting contest is firmly on the cards.

With the league stage now in its second half, Monday's contest carries significant implications beyond the two points on offer. For DC, it is a potentially season-defining test - one that demands their batting fireworks be backed by sharper execution with the ball and in the field.

For RCB, who arrive with both form and a dominant 20-13 head-to-head history over DC, another win will go a long way in further enforcing their credentials in retaining their championship title.

When: Monday April 27, 7:30PM IST

Where: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Where to watch: Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (captain), KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Karun Nair, David Miller, Pathum Nissanka, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Nitish Rana, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungi Ngidi, Vipraj Nigam, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, and Kyle Jamieson

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jordan Cox, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Duffy, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Phil Salt, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, and Vihaan Malhotra

--IANS

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