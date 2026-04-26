April 26, 2026 10:24 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: KKR batter Raghuvanshi given out for obstructing the field against LSG

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Raghuvanshi given out for obstructing the field against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Lucknow on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Lucknow, April 26 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Angkrish Raghuvanshi on Sunday became only the fourth batter in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 history to be dismissed for obstructing the field, during his side’s clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The rare dismissal occurred on the final ball of the fifth over of KKR’s innings. Raghuvanshi, batting on nine off seven deliveries, punched the ball towards mid-on off pacer Prince Yadav and set off for a single before aborting the run midway after being told to do so by all-rounder Cameron Green.

In his attempt to return to the crease, Raghuvanshi made a turnaround from one side of the pitch to the other and was struck by the incoming throw. Seeing that, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant and his teammates immediately appealed for obstructing the field.

The matter was sent upstairs, where third umpire Rohan Pandit reviewed the footage and determined that the batter had clearly altered his running path while attempting to get back to his crease, thereby intentionally interfering with the throw.

The decision to give him out for obstructing the field left Raghuvanshi visibly upset as he argued with the on-field umpires. He struck the boundary cushion in frustration and threw his helmet away in anger on return to the dugout, with the rest of the KKR members left livid. Head coach Abhishek Nayar was in an intense discussion with the fourth umpire over the controversial dismissal, but nothing changed.

Raghuvanshi joined a short list of players to have been given out in this manner in the IPL. Before him, Yusuf Pathan (for KKR in 2013), Amit Mishra (for DC in 2019), and Ravindra Jadeja (for CSK in 2024) were dismissed similarly in previous editions of the tournament.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Mohammedan Sporting deny SC Delhi full points in 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 on Sunday. Photo credit: ISL

ISL 2025-26: Mohammedan Sporting deny SC Delhi full points in 2-2 draw

Indian Naval Ship arrives in Singapore under IOS SAGAR mission

Indian Naval Ship arrives in Singapore under IOS SAGAR mission

Whatever performance I’ve had should convert into a win, says Lucknow Super Kings' Mohsin Khan after taking five-wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders in Lucknow on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Whatever performance I’ve had should convert into a win, says LSG's Mohsin Khan

MS Dhoni ‘keen’ but another calf setback delays comeback in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, informs Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni ‘keen’ but another calf setback delays comeback, informs Fleming

Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 83 takes Kolkata Knight Riders to 155/7 after Mohsin picks five-for for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Rinku’s unbeaten 83 takes KKR to 155/7 after Mohsin picks five-for

BJP to form govt in West Bengal with record majority: Tripura CM Manik Saha

BJP to form govt in West Bengal with record majority: Tripura CM Manik Saha

PM Modi offers prayers at Thanthania Kali temple during Kolkata roadshow

PM Modi offers prayers at Thanthania Kali temple during Kolkata roadshow

India provides watercrafts to Srilankan coast guard for search and rescue

India provides watercraft to Sri Lankan Coast Guard for search and rescue

India clinch two medals on final day to finish on top of medal tally in the ISSF Junior World Cup Rifle, Pistol, and Shotgun in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday. Photo credit: NRAI

ISSF Junior World Cup: India clinch two medals on final day to finish on top of medal tally

Russia’s Defence Minister meets Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang

Russia's Defence Minister meets Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang