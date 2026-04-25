April 25, 2026 9:42 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Khaleel undergoes successful surgery as CSK provides positive update

IPL 2026: Khaleel undergoes successful surgery as CSK provides positive update

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have provided a positive update on injured left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, confirming that he has successfully undergone surgery after being ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a quadricep injury.

“Khaleel has undergone a successful surgery! Wishing him strength and a quick recovery,” the franchise said in a social media update.

The 28-year-old fast bowler was earlier ruled out of the remainder of the tournament on April 16 after sustaining a right quadricep injury during CSK’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Khaleel had to leave the field midway through his spell after pulling up during his run-up. While it initially appeared to be cramps, he was seen clutching his right leg in pain and could not continue. His over was completed by teammate Gurjapneet Singh.

Subsequent medical assessments revealed a tear in the quadriceps, a serious injury for a fast bowler. Sources had indicated earlier that surgery might be required, considering the nature of the damage and the recovery time involved.

Khaleel’s absence is a major setback for CSK as the IPL 2026 season enters a crucial phase. He had been a key part of the team’s pace attack, and losing him further weakens an already stretched bowling unit.

The franchise is also dealing with the absence of captain MS Dhoni, who is recovering from a calf injury. Meanwhile, overseas pacer Spencer Johnson has joined the squad but is returning from a back stress fracture.

Meanwhile, CSK have recovered from a shaky start to sit mid-table, highlighted by a dominant 103-run win over the Mumbai Indians (MI). Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the team has won three of their last four matches, featuring standout performances from Sanju Samson and Akeal Hosein. They will next face the Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 26.

--IANS

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