IPL 2026: Kartik top-scores with 71, Dube’s late fireworks lift CSK to 187/5 against LSG

Lucknow, May 15 (IANS) Kartik Sharma registered his career-best score of 71 in T20 cricket, while Shivam Dube produced late fireworks to take 23 runs off the final over, as the duo lifted Chennai Super Kings to 187/5 in their 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

On a red soil pitch, Kartik overcame a sluggish start to hit 71 off 42 balls laced with six fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 169/05. It was a dazzling knock where Kartik took on every LSG pacer after Akash Singh took out the CSK top-order quickly.

Dube then brought out the big shots to hit an unbeaten 32 off 16 balls, laced with three fours and two sixes, while Prashant Veer also made 13 not out off 10 deliveries and ensured CSK posted a competitive total by getting 60 runs off the last five overs.

Opting to bat first, CSK were off to a brisk start as Samson cracked three boundaries in the opening over off Mohammed Shami. Ruturaj Gaikwad too found the ropes against Akash Singh, but the left-arm seamer struck back quickly. He hurried Gaikwad on the pull and had him caught at mid-on, while Samson couldn’t keep a flick out and holed out in the deep.

Urvil Patel’s stay was brief, as Akash had him pulling to deep mid-wicket to leave CSK in trouble. At 52/3, Dewald Brevis joined Kartik and the pair stitched together a vital 70-run stand off 44 balls. Brevis announced himself with a six off Akash and added 25 off 16 balls before Shami’s short ball had him caught at fine leg.

Kartik, meanwhile, grew in confidence with every boundary coming off his bat and his risks paying off. He reached his second fifty of the season off 35 balls with a towering six off Shami and continued to punish Shahbaz Ahmed and Prince Yadav with a flurry of boundaries. Shahbaz eventually ended his stay, but not before Kartik had given CSK the platform they needed.

Shivam and Prashant initially struggled against Mayank Yadav’s pace, but found their rhythm in the last two overs. Veer chipped in with an inventive scoop off Shami giving him four, while Dube unleashed his by smashing Prince Yadav for two sixes and two fours on the last four balls of the innings and script a brilliant finish of CSK’s roller coaster innings.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 187/5 in 20 overs (Kartik Sharma 71, Shivam Dube 32 not out; Akash Singh 3-26, Mohammed Shami 1-41) against Lucknow Super Giants

--IANS

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