Pakistan: Imran Khan's sister approaches HC against former PM's solitary confinement

Islamabad, May 15 (IANS) Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the alleged solitary confinement of her brother, local media reported on Friday.

The petition filed by Aleema Khan has contended that keeping Imran Khan in solitary confinement is unlawful and not backed by any judicial order, Pakistan's leading Geo News reported.

Khan (73) has remained in prison since August 2023 after convictions that PTI has termed politically motivated. Since his ouster from office in 2022 through a no-confidence vote, Imran Khan has faced several cases, including allegations involving state gifts and an unlawful marriage case.

In the petition, Aleema Khan stated that no court has ever sentenced Imran Khan to solitary confinement, while alleging that his lawyers are not being allowed to meet him for legal consultation and for signing power of attorney documents.

She requested the High Court to declare the solitary confinement and incommunicado detention of Imran Khan "illegal, unlawful and without lawful authority. The petition stated that the alleged confinement of Imran Khan violates Articles 9 and 14 of Pakistan's Constitution, Geo News reported.

Imran Khan's sisters and PTI leaders have repeatedly voiced concerns over his alleged solitary confinement, worsening health condition and lack of access to adequate facilities. However, the federal government and jail authorities have rejected the claims.

His sisters and PTI leaders have voiced concern over the health of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, especially after they underwent eye procedures.

They have called for transferring Imran Khan to a hospital for proper medical care and diagnostic testing under the supervision of doctors and family members and allowing relatives to meet him.

On Tuesday, Imran Khan's sisters and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi were again not allowed to meet the PTI founder at Adiala Jail.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan said that being denied a meeting with Imran Khan was contempt of court, as they were not allowed to meet her brother despite Islamabad High Court's clear orders about family meetings every Tuesday and Thursday, Pakistan's Express Tribune reported.

"Imran Khan is not only our brother, but also the leader of PTI, so we said that we need all of you. Come here and increase the pressure so that Imran Khan can receive treatment in a proper hospital...Imran Khan had carried out a sit-in for 128 days. He spent day and night on the streets. Everyone will have to show a little courage. This is a difficult time, and we are doing whatever we can," said Aleema Khan.

--IANS

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