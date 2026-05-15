'Babri Masjid, Bhojshala show our claims are valid’: Swami Jitendranand on Kashi, Mathura

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) National General Secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, on Friday, claimed that according to the 'Sant Samiti', popular temples in the country were demolished to create mosques.

His reaction came after the Madhya Pradesh High Court recognised the Bhojshala complex as a Hindu temple and the property of King Bhoj. Revoking the ASI's 2003 order, the court granted the Hindu side the exclusive right to perform worship at the site while dismissing the petitions filed by the Muslim side and the Jain community.

Swami Jitendranand Saraswati welcomed the verdict of the High Court.

In a video message, he alleged that in order to insult the Hindu community, 'namaz' was being offered at the temple of Goddess Saraswati.

"Sant Samiti always believed that popular temples of the country have been demolished to create mosques. They were not places to offer namaz," he claimed.

He highlighted that the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) 2003 order, which had allowed the Muslim community to offer namaz at the site, has been revoked by the High Court.

The Hindu seer further said: "On this occasion, we would like to appeal to all the Muslim religious organisations to back off from the disputed sites in Mathura and Kashi (Varanasi) as well."

"Just like the cases of Ram Janmbhoomi - Babri Masjid dispute and the Dhar Bhojshala complex, we have significant proof on those too," he added.

Hindu petitioners have claimed that the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura were built over ancient temples—the Kashi Vishwanath and Shri Krishna Janmasthan, respectively.

"The court has ruled in our favour in both these cases," the seer asserted.

Moreover, he appealed for peace across the country.

Swami Jitendranand also said: "Let us sit together and discuss, but you (Muslims) have to leave Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Kashi's Gyanvapi (Mosque)."

Dinesh Sharma, popularly known as Falahari Baba, too hailed the decision of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

He said: "The Mughal rulers had illegally taken over many of our temples and demolished religious sites. Now our hopes (to reinstall the temples) have been revived by the judiciary."

Falahari Baba also echoed that the Bhojshala case will serve as a template in ensuring justice in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute case.

"The verdict is similar to Diwali celebration for the Hindus," he added.

--IANS

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