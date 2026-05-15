May 15, 2026 10:58 PM हिंदी

Elvish Yadav loses luggage at the London Airport, raises alarm

Elvish Yadav loses luggage at the London Airport, raises alarm

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Prominent social media influencer, Elvish Yadav, lost his luggage at the London airport as he was traveling via British Airways.

The 'Laughter Chefs' contestant even shared his ordeal on social media through a Tweet saying that he has even raised a complaint in the matter.

"Lost my luggages at London Airport Poor service @British_Airways Raised a complaint too but no response.(sic)," Elvish wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Responding to the post, the official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle of the airlines expressed their regret over the inconvenience, suggesting Elvish to reach out to them with more details so that they can look into the matter.

They penned, "Hi Elvish. We're sorry you're having this experience. Please send us a DM with as much information as possible so we can take a look. We'll also need you to confirm your full name and contact details. We may need to ask you a few more questions for data protection. Chelsea (sic)."

However, it is not known if the luggage has been recovered.

Work-wise, Elvish recently joined forces with his 'Laughter Chefs' co-contestant Jannat Zubair for a romantic track, "Tere Dil Mein".

Talking about working with Jannat, Elvish claimed that creating chemistry with her was not difficult, as they share a high level of comfort with one another.

"Creating chemistry with Jannat wasn’t difficult at all. For actors like us, it often depends as much on the environment as on the co-actor. Of course, having a great co-actor like Jannat helps immensely—she’s a dear friend, and our comfort level made everything feel very organic. But it was also the feel of the song, the atmosphere on set, and the way the production team made us feel at ease," explained Elvish.

He added, "When the vibe is right, the chemistry just flows naturally. And honestly, with Rito’s soulful voice and the emotion he has poured into the song, it never felt like we had to ‘act’—the song itself brought out the emotions in us.”

--IANS

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