Won't allow hate campaign in 'secular' Kerala, says CM-designate VD Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram, May 15 (IANS) A day after VD Satheesan was announced as Kerala's next Chief Minister, the veteran Congress leader firmly said that the state is secular and that he won't allow any "hate campaigns" here.

Speaking to reporters, CM-designate Satheesan accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of always trying to create "hate campaigns".

The Chief Minister-designate said: "Some people are trying to start the hate campaign in Keralam, we won't allow anybody to do that. This is secular Kerala."

"The result of the recent election is a declaration of Kerala's people to the entire country, that our state is secular and that we will keep it like that," Satheesan asserted.

The Congress leader also said: "Our job is to keep the secular credentials of the state intact. That is the ideological fight between BJP and Congressmen."

Responding to questions about the nationwide hike in fuel prices by Rs 3 per litre, Satheesan added that the Congress-led UDF government will check the impact on Kerala after taking charge.

"We will check the impact of the fuel price hike on the society and on the economy. We will check the liability of the people also. Then we will implement corrective measures within our limit," he said.

However, Satheesan added that the state government has "certain limits" up to which it can decide on Centre's order.

About NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak, the Chief Minister-designate said: "We will give proposals. We are not conducting the NEET exam. NEET exam is conducted at an all India level. We will check it and we will give proposals to the concerned authorities."

Later, after his meeting with senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Satheesan noted: "I met Ramesh Chennithala ji in order to seek his blessings."

Ramesh Chennithala was one of the contenders for the Kerala Chief Minister's post which remained elusive throughout his long political career.

Satheesan also said: "He (Ramesh Chennithala) was my leader when I was a student and now also, he is my leader. There's no doubt about it."

The CM-designate added that Chennithala blessed him for being appointed as the Kerala Chief Minister.

"This is a meeting of two brothers, nothing else. I am sure his blessings and support will always be with me," Satheesan said.

On whether the Congress veteran Chennithala will be a part of the new state Cabinet, the Chief Minister-designate said the decision will be taken by the party.

"The Congress leaders will discuss with him (Ramesh Chennithala) and take a decision only with his opinion," Satheesan added.

Satheesan will take oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Kerala on May 18.

--IANS

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