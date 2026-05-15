May 15, 2026 10:58 PM हिंदी

India and Malaysia enhance maritime, scientific ties during INS Sagardhwani’s visit

India and Malaysia enhance maritime, scientific ties during INS Sagardhwani’s visit

Kuala Lumpur, May 15 (IANS) Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sagardhwani's arrival at Malaysia's Port Klang as part of its South East Asia deployment reaffirms the growing India-Malaysia maritime partnership and shared commitment towards regional maritime security and cooperation, the Indian Navy stated on Friday.

INS Sagardhwani, the Indian Navy’s Oceanographic Research Vessel, arrived at Port Klang, Malaysia, on May 13 as part of her South East Asia deployment.

“On arrival, the ship was warmly welcomed by personnel of the Royal Malaysian Navy,” the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

During the visit, personnel of the Indian Navy and the Royal Malaysian Navy engaged in professional interactions, training exchanges, cross-deck visits and Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation, scientific collaboration and interoperability.

“The visit marks INS Sagardhwani’s return to Port Klang following her earlier scientific deployment in 2019. The port call highlights the growing maritime partnership between India and Malaysia, reaffirming the shared commitment towards regional maritime security and cooperation,” the ministry stated.

Earlier, the vessel concluded a successful visit to Cam Ranh, Vietnam, from May 4-8.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Sagardhwani called on Sr Col Tran Van Cuong, Deputy Head of Khanh Hoa Military Command and Sr Capt Nguyen Huu Minh, Deputy Political Commissar of Naval Region 4.

The discussions highlighted avenues for deeper maritime engagement, professional interactions, training cooperation and scientific endeavours coinciding with a decade of India-Vietnam Strategic Partnership.

According to the Indian Navy, the interactions centred on research collaboration, knowledge sharing and capacity building in the field of oceanographic science and technology.

Scientists from Vietnam's National Oceanographic Institute also visited the ship during the port call.

As part of the professional exchange, the Commanding Officer interacted with Sr Capt Ho Thanh Hoa, Deputy Director of the Naval Academy, Vietnam. Deliberations focused on expanding cooperation in naval training and education. Officers and cadets of the Academy also visited the ship and gained insights into its operational role and onboard capabilities.

–IANS

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