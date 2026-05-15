China’s Tibet policy under scrutiny over broken 1951 autonomy promise: Report

Beijing, May 15 (IANS) Tibet’s autonomy was not merely an abstract expectation but a commitment explicitly set out in a signed political document - the Seventeen Point Agreement of May 1951, formally titled the 'Agreement of the Central People’s Government and the Local Government of Tibet on Measures for the Peaceful Liberation of Tibet'. The rapid breakdown of those guarantees underpins the contemporary arguments that China violated its own commitments and fundamentally reshaped Tibet’s political and cultural identity through "force rather than consent".

According to a report in the ‘Eurasia Review’, the legacy of the broken agreement continues to shape global debates on Tibet, human rights, and self-determination. Critics argue that the dismantling of Tibetan autonomy between 1951 and 1959 created a governance pattern – marked by surveillance, cultural suppression, and restrictions on religious freedom – that persists in various forms in present times.

“Communist China presented the agreement as a ‘peaceful’ framework for Tibet’s incorporation into the People’s Republic, and it contained explicit commitments: regional autonomy under Chinese sovereignty, preservation of Tibet’s existing political system, protection of the Dalai Lama’s authority, respect for religious beliefs and customs, and a promise that internal reforms would not be imposed by force. Yet within less than a decade, nearly every major assurance had been dismantled through military coercion, political restructuring, and systemic repression,” the report detailed.

“The culmination was the Lhasa Uprising of March 1959 – a watershed that transformed Tibet from a nominally autonomous region into one subjected to direct Chinese Communist Party (CCP) control. The direction of Tibetan political history from 1951 to 1959 demonstrates that Beijing’s guarantees of autonomy were not merely eroded over time but deliberately dismantled," it further mentioned.

The report noted that the 1959 uprising in Lhasa marked the definitive collapse of the autonomy framework promised in 1951. Beijing escalated political campaigns and accelerated Tibet’s full integration into the Chinese state apparatus. During the Cultural Revolution that followed, “monasteries were destroyed on a vast scale, religious practice was criminalised, and Tibetan cultural expression was severely restricted.”

Another dimension, the report said, was Beijing’s subsequent reinterpretation of the agreement itself, with official Chinese narratives increasingly portraying it not as a negotiated autonomy arrangement but as evidence of Tibet’s voluntary acceptance of “peaceful liberation".

Highlighting the efforts by China to reshape the historical narrative, the Eurasia Review report said, "References to the guarantees protecting Tibet’s political system and the Dalai Lama’s authority were marginalised or reframed as temporary transitional measures, reshaping the historical memory of the document to legitimise centralised CCP control rather than acknowledging unfulfilled commitments."

--IANS

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