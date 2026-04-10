IPL 2026: 'It's good to be in that position,' says Sangakkara on RR's unbeaten run

Guwahati, April 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara said his team is happy with their unbeaten start but knows the challenge will only get tougher in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as they prepare for an important match against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Barsapara Stadium on Friday.

“It’s nice to be in that position. You don’t really plan for it. It’s all to do with how well the team plays, and the team has been playing really well. They’ve been keeping things simple and trying to execute as well as possible. When you do that, results usually tend to go your way,” he said in a video released by IPL on X.

However, the former Sri Lanka captain underlined the strong competitive nature of the tournament and said that no team can be taken lightly.

“But the beauty of the IPL is every game is a big game. There are no weak teams. There are no teams that you can take for granted or take lightly. That is the power of the competition,” he added.

Sangakkara also dismissed the narrative around age, highlighting the importance of experience within the squad.

“I don’t really think about age or young or old. Experience is a vital thing in cricket. We are very lucky to have that experience. Even the younger players, including our captain, have played in the IPL for many years,” he noted.

Speaking about the team’s identity, Sangakkara made it clear that the Rajasthan Royals are committed to an aggressive brand of cricket.

“If anyone wants to know what our identity is, it’s pretty simple. We want to bat aggressively, and we want to bowl aggressively. We want to be really brave in those pressure moments,” he said.

Rajasthan Royals have surged to the top of the standings after winning all three of their matches so far, with victories over Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians, but they will face a tough challenge against RCB, who are also coming with victories against CSK and SRH in their opening matches.

--IANS

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