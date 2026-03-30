IPL 2026: It’s exciting to get started tonight for CSK, guys looking forward to it, says Henry

Guwahati, March 30 (IANS) New Zealand pacer Matt Henry said he was excited to get going for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026, adding the squad was looking forward to getting the tournament underway tonight against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the ACA Stadium on Monday.

“It’s just exciting. I think when you come to the IPL, the passion, I suppose the crowd, the atmosphere, it’s what you want as a cricketer and to be tested. So it’s exciting to get started tonight for CSK and the guys are looking forward to it.

“Obviously being a bowler, looking to have impact with the ball, especially early on, I think you see the way that teams are attacking the powerplay and I think that’s probably trying to get wickets as you can and then stemming the flow of runs. So obviously it’s been a big challenge the last couple of years in the IPL, so hopefully we can do it well,” said Henry in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

CSK finished at bottom place in the points table and Henry praised the squad composition and culture. “I think it’s such a successful franchise as the way they go about their business, it’s a great franchise to be a part of.

“I think when you look at the squad this year, it’s really exciting with a lot of youngsters and power. It’s just a really cool group to be a part of, the way that this franchise goes about their work. It’s just exciting and we’re looking forward to getting into it.”

CSK will take the field in Guwahati without MS Dhoni, marking only the sixth time the franchise has taken the field without their long-time player. This will also be CSK’s first-ever match without both Dhoni and Suresh Raina, ending a run of 277 games. Dhoni last missed an IPL fixture against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk in 2019.

“Obviously a huge loss for us. MSD, the way he’s been going about his power game for obviously a long time and how calm he is under pressure, I think obviously that’s a big loss. So having him get ready and right for what is a long season, so best to get it right and get outside the leg-stump be looking forward to having him back in the side.”

Henry signed off by praising Sanju Samson’s form and temperament. “I think the way he’s (Sanju Samson) been going about his cricket for the last few years really has been exceptional and he’s obviously in great form. But once again, another calm character and I think that’s the exciting part of having Sanju here in the side.”

--IANS

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