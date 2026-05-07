IPL 2026: 'I gave up on the idea of scoring at a 300 strike-rate every time I bat,’ says Klaasen

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen said he has given up chasing an unrealistic strike rate and taking extra risks in IPL 2026, where his focus is instead now on playing as per situations and stitching partnerships to keep the side in a strong position.

Klaasen’s measured approach has been central to SRH’s surge to the top of the IPL 2026 table after their 33‑run win over Punjab Kings, where he made 69 off 43 deliveries. Klaasen himself is now at the top of the IPL 2026 run-scoring charts with 494 runs in 11 games at an average of 54.89 and strike-rate of 157.32.

“I gave up on the idea that I have to do everything and score at a 300 strike-rate every time I go out to bat. I’m playing the situation in front of me and trying to bat as well as possible within the partnership, I’m in.

“At the moment I'm very fortunate that a player like Nitish is hitting the ball so cleanly that it takes a lot of pressure off me. I don’t have to take extra risks, and I’m just making sure I put the team in a decent position for the bowlers to have enough to defend.

“The runs don’t mean anything if we don’t win games of cricket. The team is playing wonderful cricket at the moment. We’re peaking at the right time. Hopefully, we can secure a good playoff spot, and we don’t take these wins for granted,” said Klaasen on JioHotstar.

The former South African batter also ruled out any chance of returning from international cricket retirement. “No, I am not worried about that. I’ve made my peace with it. I’ve made the right decision and I’m looking forward to a new chapter in my career. I’ve been enjoying cricket without international commitments.

“It gives me a lot of family time and more time back home in South Africa. I would have loved to be in South Africa and finish at the World Cup in 2027, but unfortunately, life doesn’t always work out the way you want it to,” he added.

Pat Cummins-led SRH will now head to Ahmedabad for an important clash against Gujarat Titans, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 12.

--IANS

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