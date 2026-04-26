April 26, 2026 5:02 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: ‘I focus on being versatile for whatever comes in front,’ says Sai Sudharsan on his attitude as an opener

IPL 2026: ‘I focus on being versatile for whatever comes in front,’ says Sai Sudharsan on his attitude as an opener

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan opened up on how adapting to the ever-evolving demands of T20 cricket has become central to modern batting, emphasising the importance of versatility and situational awareness as he reflected on his approach at the top of the order.

Speaking ahead of Gujarat Titans’ clash against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Sudharsan, coming off a century in the previous outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, underlined his batting philosophy.

“As a team, me and Shubhi (Gill), we are focusing more on percentage cricket. We'll try and keep and push the team as much as front as possible. And what that means for us is giving them a very good base when they come in in 14th or 15th over,” he told the broadcasters ahead of the toss.

Highlighting how the format is changing, he stressed the need for adaptability, saying, “T20 is evolving and as batters, we'll also have to evolve and be versatile enough for whatever comes in front of us at the situation. So I think I've focused on that and looking to play the situation rather than thinking this strike-rate I have to play. More focused on the situation and the conditions what is required.”

Sudharsan also spoke about returning to a familiar venue and the emotions attached to the venue. “I'm catching up with them (family and friends) after the game, but very, very grateful and happy to be back at Chepauk.”

Recalling his early days, he added, “I still remember this very place in front of me. When I was very young, I came here and just watched the ground that 'will I play in this ground?' That feeling was there, but really grateful to God for giving me this opportunity.”

On the conditions in Chennai, the left-hander appeared unfazed by the heat. “It's actually not so hot. It's okay. And we practise day in, day out in this heat. So, we used to be, we have to be adapted to this.”

--IANS

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