April 26, 2026 7:49 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Gaikwad’s unbeaten 74, Overton’s late fireworks help CSK post 158-7 against GT

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten 74, Overton’s late fireworks help Chennai Super Kings post 158-7 against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) A late flourish from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jamie Overton lifted Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a competitive 158/7 in 20 overs against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, CSK endured a turbulent start as Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada exploited the pace and bounce on offer. Siraj set the tone with a probing opening over, while Rabada struck crucial early blows, including the prized wicket of Sanju Samson (11), who had briefly counterattacked.

The top-order collapse continued as Impact Substitute Sarfaraz Khan fell for a first-ball duck, and debutant Urvil Patel departed soon after, leaving CSK reeling at 28/3 at the end of the Power-play, one of their lowest totals this season.

With wickets tumbling, Gaikwad struggled to find fluency, enduring a prolonged boundary drought as Gujarat’s disciplined attack tightened the screws. Manav Suthar further dented CSK’s innings by removing Dewald Brevis, reducing the hosts to 38/4.

The scoring rate dipped drastically through the middle overs, with CSK crawling to 50 only in the 12th over, their slowest team fifty of the season. However, Gaikwad began to shift gears alongside Shivam Dube, who provided some impetus with a few timely boundaries and a six.

The duo added valuable runs before Dube (22) was bowled by Arshad Khan, just when he looked set to accelerate. Gaikwad, meanwhile, brought up a patient half-century off 49 balls, the slowest fifty in IPL 2026, highlighting the challenging batting conditions.

CSK found some late momentum as Gaikwad and the lower middle order attempted to lift the scoring rate. A brief but explosive cameo from Jamie Overton, who struck 18 off just six deliveries, injected much-needed impetus during the death overs.

However, Rabada returned to lead the bowling effort with impressive figures of 3-25, while Arshad chipped in with two wickets to keep CSK in check. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Gaikwad held one end firm and remained unbeaten on 74 off 60 balls, anchoring the innings.

He capped off the final over with a series of boundaries, ensuring CSK finished strongly after a sluggish start.

The home team experienced a tale of two halves. Although CSK aimed for a higher total, their comeback from early setbacks, driven by Gaikwad’s resilience and strong late hitting, enabled them to set a competitive score on a pitch that favoured the bowlers.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings 158/7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 74*, Shivam Dube 22; Kagiso Rabada 3-25, Arshad Khan 2-43) against Gujarat Titans

--IANS

vi/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Shreya Mundhra thanks PM Modi for acknowledging European Math Olympiad win in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Shreya Mundhra thanks PM Modi for acknowledging European Math Olympiad win in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Sai Sudharsan’s 87 powers Gujarat Titans to 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Chennai Open on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan’s 87 powers GT to 8-wicket win over CSK

Masaba Gupta trying to strike a balance between her love for food & her desire to lose weight

Masaba Gupta trying to strike a balance between her love for food & her desire to lose weight

Law and order situation in Bengal alarming, people determined to oust Trinamool govt: Annapurna Devi

Law and order situation in Bengal alarming, people determined to oust Trinamool govt: Annapurna Devi

'I wanted to answer with the bat,' says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on hitting four sixes off Praful Hinge

IPL 2026: 'I wanted to answer with the bat,' says Sooryavanshi on hitting four sixes off Praful Hinge

Linde comes in as Lucknow Super Giants elect to bowl first against unchanged Kolkata Knight Riders in Inian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Lucknow on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Linde comes in as LSG elect to bowl first against unchanged KKR

Afghanistan ranked fifth among nations facing acute hunger: Report

Afghanistan ranked fifth among nations facing acute hunger: Report

Coco Gauff rallies past Cirstea in three-set thriller to enter Round four of the Madrid Open in Madrid on Sunday. Photo credit: Madrid Open/X

Madrid Open: Gauff rallies past Cirstea in three-set thriller to enter Rd 4

Russia is not a threat to Europe: Kremlin (File Image)

Russia is not a threat to Europe: Kremlin

I marvel at how Virat Kohli rediscovers himself almost every year, says Dinesh Karthik. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: I marvel at how Virat Kohli rediscovers himself almost every year, says Karthik