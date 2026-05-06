IPL 2026: 'Few demands of KSCA were considered unacceptable,' say sources

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium lost the hosting rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final, scheduled on May 31, after a series of contentious demands and organisational concerns from local authorities and stakeholders.

According to sources, IPL officials remained in constant touch with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), but negotiations broke down due to what were deemed “too high and unacceptable” demands, including requests for passes for members and politicians.

The situation was further complicated by reports of ticket black marketing, which raised serious integrity and logistical concerns. As a result, the decision was taken to shift the marquee final to Ahmedabad, ensuring smoother operations and tighter control over arrangements for one of the tournament’s biggest fixtures.

"IPL officials were in constant touch with the KSCA officials. However, their demands — including passes for members and politicians — were considered too high and unacceptable. There were also reports of ticket black marketing. These were the reasons why the IPL final venue was shifted from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad," sources told IANS.

The IPL final usually takes places at the home ground of the reigning champion, and in this case, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning the previous edition, M Chinnaswamy would've hosted the summit clash. However, the BCCI, in its statement, stated that due to requirements from local authorities that fell 'beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols', it would not be possible to hold the final in Bengaluru."

"The season will conclude with the grand final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad — the world’s largest cricket stadium — setting the stage for a spectacular finale. Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations, the IPL 2026 Playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case," the BCCI said in a release.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BCCI announced the schedule for the knockout stage of IPL 2026 Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium set to host IPL final.

After 70 league-stage matches, the playoffs begins with Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams in the standings, on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, with a direct berth in thefinal at stake.

The action will then move to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host the Eliminator on May 27 between the third and fourth-placed teams. The same venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 29, where the loser of Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the Eliminator to determine the second finalist.

--IANS

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