IPL 2026: CSK vs SRH could be a virtual knockout game, says Aakash Chopra

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) With IPL 2026 entering its decisive phase to decide the remaining three playoffs spots, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has described the Chennai Super Kings–Sunrisers Hyderabad contest as a ‘virtual knockout game’ that could go a long way in determining playoff qualification.

With defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru confirming their spot in the last four stage, if SRH manages to win Monday’s clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, they will be assured of a playoffs berth. Such an outcome will simultaneously confirm Gujarat Titans’ place in the playoffs, thus leaving only one spot open.

“It’s CSK’s final home game of the season and, given how congested the table is, it will be a must‑win for both, especially the home team. They have had to manage a lot of injuries, but still, players like Anshul Kamboj, Urvil Patel and the two spinners have stood up for them and they will be key again if they have to stop SRH’s big‑hitters.

“SRH would be ruing their last defeat and, given they still have a chance to finish on 18 points, they wouldn’t want to leave it until the last game. In my opinion, this could be a virtual knockout game for both. Whoever wins this one will come significantly closer to qualifying. With the stakes this high and Chepauk expected to be buzzing, fans should be in for a treat,” said Chopra on JioStar.

Former India left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan, meanwhile, pointed to the high‑stakes nature of SRH’s final fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 22, a day after GT take on CSK in a high profile clash in Ahmedabad, as a must-watch due to the face-off between Travis Head-Abhishek Sharma opening pair and new-ball duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood.

“The final game in Hyderabad has all the ingredients of a virtual knockout match. This is an evening game, and the surface is expected to be a flat one. It could come down to who hits more sixes and scores more runs, but on a batting‑friendly wicket, I’ll be looking closely at that one game‑changing spell with the ball.

“RCB’s bowling attack, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood setting the tone upfront, has been executing its plans exceptionally well. Given how crucial Powerplay has been in the tournament, with both bat and ball, how Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head fare against those two could be decisive,” he added.

--IANS

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