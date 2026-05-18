Bhumi Pednekar shares glimpse of her ‘inward journey’ as she meets Dalai Lama

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Daldal’, recently opened up on her inward journey, as she met the spiritual and temporal leader of Tibet, 14th Dalai Lama.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of her visit from Dharamshala where she met the spiritual leader.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “In the presence of His Holiness The Dalai Lama, everything felt lighter, calmer & surreal. The moment I walked away, I realised tears were flowing down my face”.

She further mentioned, “It’s a feeling I can’t fully explain, only deeply felt. I’ve been on an inward journey and these moments of magic fill my heart with gratitude for the life we have been given. Truly blessed to have experienced a moment of such peace, grace & compassion. A memory I’ll carry with me forever”.

Dalai Lama fled Tibet in March 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Lhasa. Disguised as a soldier, he crossed the Himalayas with followers and entered India through Arunachal Pradesh, where Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru granted him political asylum. India later allowed the Tibetan government-in-exile to establish itself in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, which became the center of the Tibetan exile movement.

The episode sharply worsened relations between India and the China. Beijing accused India of interfering in its internal affairs, while border tensions were already growing over Aksai Chin and the McMahon Line dispute. Through the late 1950s and early 1960s, patrol clashes and mistrust intensified. These disputes eventually culminated in the 1962 Sino-Indian War, in which Chinese forces advanced across both western and eastern sectors before declaring a unilateral ceasefire. The conflict permanently altered India-China relations and reshaped Asian geopolitics.

--IANS

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