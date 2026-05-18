Karman Kaur Thandi secures a place in French Open singles qualifying draw

Chandigarh, May 18 (IANS) Roundglass Tennis Academy athlete Karman Kaur Thandi has qualified for the women's singles qualifying draw at the French Open (Roland Garros), which began on Monday. She will compete against Harmony Tan in the first qualifying round tomorrow. Both players are unseeded in the draw.

Karman secured her place in the elite qualification draw thanks to her Protected Ranking (PR) of 238, which placed her 119th on the official entry list. The Protected Ranking system enables players to re-enter top-tier tournaments after a long injury break, helping the former India number 1 regain her position among the world's best.

Her strong return to the Grand Slam stage marks a significant milestone for the sport in the country, ending India’s recent absence from Grand Slam singles. Facing a world-class field, she aims to advance confidently into the tournament's main draw.

Karman’s return to the top showcases her strong dedication and the extensive support at the Roundglass Tennis Academy. As a senior professional training in Chandigarh, she inspires the entire Roundglass Tennis program and its emerging junior talents with her commitment and persistence.

Speaking after learning about her draw, Karman said, “Roland Garros for me is a reminder that setbacks don't define you, the courage to return does. I'm proud to carry India onto one of the sport's biggest stages. Every athlete dreams of moments like this. I'm arriving at Roland Garros with purpose, gratitude, and the belief that hard journeys create stronger competitors. The road back wasn't easy, which makes standing here even more rewarding.”

Returning from injury and competing again at this level makes the journey more meaningful. It serves as a reminder that resilience and belief can bring you back to where you belong.

She has demonstrated remarkable resilience in overcoming her injury setbacks and effectively using her Protected Ranking to get back to competing with the world's top players. The entire academy passionately supports her as she makes her comeback in the Gland Slam, Roland Garros campaign tomorrow.

--IANS

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