IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh is fully fit, actively training and raring to go, says PBKS

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Punjab Kings on Monday issued a strong clarification around the fitness of their lead fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, insisting that the left‑arm pacer is “fully fit” and has been actively training with the squad ahead of a crucial phase in IPL 2026.

Contrary to recent reports suggesting concerns over his availability, the franchise confirmed that Arshdeep, who is also their highest wicket‑taker this season with 14 scalps in 13 games, remains central to their plans.

“Contrary to reports, we would like to confirm that our leading fast bowler and highest wicket-taker, Arshdeep Singh, is fully fit and has been actively training with the squad. The team management is absolutely pleased with his progress, and he is raring to go as we head into a crucial contest of the tournament.

“His energy, rhythm, and commitment in the nets have been extremely encouraging, and we are confident that he will continue to play a key role for Punjab Kings moving forward as well,” said the franchise in its statement on Monday.

Barely two months after scaling the heights with back‑to‑back Men’s T20 World Cup triumphs, Arshdeep hasn’t been at his best and him being unusually expensive has been a reason behind PBKS’ dramatic dip in form, this undoing the momentum they had built at the midway point of the competition.

It hasn’t also helped that Arshdeep, who hasn’t executed his yorkers and bouncers with great effect, has been at the receiving end of social media controversies – from calling Tilak Varma ‘andhera’ in a Snapchat video to being spotted with his alleged girlfriend Samreen Kaur.

Coming to PBKS, their campaign has gone into a sharp freefall in the last three weeks, and their playoffs hopes suffered another blow with a 23-run defeat to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala.

With just one match left against Lucknow Super Giants, PBKS can finish with a maximum of 15 points. But they are still dependent on other results to fall in their favour and enter the last four stage of the ten-team competition.

--IANS

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