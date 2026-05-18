Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Hanoi on two-day Vietnam visit

Hanoi, May 18 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Hanoi Monday afternoon on a two-day visit to Vietnam, marking 10 years of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations which was upgraded to Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the State Visit of the Vietnamese President To Lam, earlier this month.

"Touchdown in Hanoi! Warm welcome to Shri Rajnath Singh, Hon'ble Raksha Mantri in Hanoi. Hon'ble Raksha Mantri is on a 2-day visit to Hanoi, wherein, he will hold meetings with Vietnamese stakeholders. Defence cooperation is one of the key pillars of the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (ECSP)," the Embassy of India in Hanoi posted on X while welcoming Singh.

"He will also meet the vibrant Indian Community residing in Vietnam, today evening," it added.

Defence Minister Singh will hold bilateral talks with the Minister of National Defence of Vietnam, General Phan Van Giang during his stay in Hanoi. He will then travel to South Korea, marking the second and final leg of his two-nation tour.

In a post on X prior to his departure, Singh said that he was looking forward to visiting the two Asian nations to further expand the scope of bilateral engagement. The focus will be on deepening strategic military cooperation, strengthening defence industrial partnerships, and boosting maritime collaboration, promoting peace & stability in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

"Today, May 18, I will arrive in Hanoi. I am very much looking forward to this week's visit to Vietnam and South Korea to continue expanding the scope of our cooperation. I will focus on deepening strategic military cooperation, strengthening partnerships in the defense industry sector, and promoting maritime cooperation, thereby contributing to bolstering peace and stability in the Indian Ocean - Pacific region," he wrote on X.

According to the Indian Defence Ministry, a Joint Vision Statement of India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030 was signed as part of Singh's last visit in June 2022. The vision statement clearly enunciates a defined way ahead for bilateral defence cooperation. The two democracies have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the region.

Singh’s visit also coincides with the 136th birth anniversary of former President of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh on May 19. He will also lay a wreath at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and pay tribute as a mark of respect.

During his visit to South Korea, the Defence Minister will hold bilateral talks with the Minister of National Defence, Ahn Gyu-back. The two ministers will review defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen bilateral engagements. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest.

Singh is also scheduled to meet Minister of Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), Lee, Yong-cheol and chair the India-Korea business roundtable.

"India's contribution in the Korean War is one the most profound chapters in history, defined by unwavering commitment to global peace and stability. India's decision to extend the support was meant to add a healing touch to the war by deploying 60 Parachute Field Ambulance of the Indian Army. Serving for more than three years, the unit treated over two lakh patients and performed about 2,500 surgeries, in addition to treating a number of civilians," the Ministry of Defence stated.

"The second major contribution of India was the Chairmanship of Neutral Nations Repatriation Commission, an Indian proposal to the UN, which was accepted with majority. Accordingly, the Custodian Force of India, a 5,230 strong Indian Army contingent undertook the peaceful repatriation of almost 2,000 prisoners of war in the post-war phase," it added.

To honour the fallen soldiers, a joint inauguration of the Indian War Memorial with Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, Kwon Oh-eul has been planned on May 21.

"The Natural Alignment of India's 'Act East Policy' and Republic of Korea's 'Indo-Pacific Strategy' as well as shared values in the Indo-Pacific Region, have opened a new chapter in the relations between the two countries," the Defence Ministry stated.

--IANS

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