Karthik Subbaraj to team up with Ilaiyaraaja for 1st time in upcoming Tamil film

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is set to collaborate with veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja for an upcoming Tamil feature film. The film marks their first collaboration, while also standing as Karthik Subbaraj’s 10th directorial venture and Ilaiyaraaja’s 1540th film as a composer.

Karthik Subbaraj has built one of the most unique cinematic voices in contemporary Indian cinema. A longtime admirer of Ilaiyaraaja, the director has often paid tribute to him, and his music through his films, making this first-time collaboration especially meaningful.

Talking about the project, Ilaiyaraaja said, “Cinema and music have always shared a deep emotional connection for me. What matters most is the honesty of the story and the people telling it. I’m happy to collaborate with Karthik Subbaraj, whose passion for cinema is very evident in his work for this film. Every film brings its own feeling and its own music. And during the composition sessions for the background scores I felt the audio should be released as an album itself as it has shaped up so well that I am confident my fans will enjoy it. I hope this journey will create something that reaches people’s hearts”.

For Karthik, working with the legendary Ilaiyaraaja sir has been a lifelong dream, and to finally have him compose music for my 10th film feels surreal and deeply special.

He said, “As someone who has admired and celebrated his music for years, this collaboration means a great deal to me personally and creatively. I’m also excited to be joining hands with Sikhya Entertainment and Jio Studios on this film, alongside Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. I can’t wait for audiences to experience what we’re creating together”.

The film is yet-to-be-titled with further details under the wraps. It is produced by Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment.

Jyoti Deshpande, President of Jio Studios, added, “We’re excited to begin this first collaboration with Sikhya Entertainment alongside Karthik Subbaraj and the legendary Ilaiyaraaja on a film that brings together such exceptional creative talent. The project represents a powerful coming together of storytelling and music, and we’re thrilled to bring this cinematic experience to audiences on the big screen”.

Guneet Monga Kapoor said, “This one feels deeply personal to all of us at Sikhya. Karthik Subbaraj is one of the most distinctive voices in Indian cinema today, and to see him finally make a film with Ilaiyaraaja sir, whose music has shaped generations of storytellers and cinema lovers alike, is genuinely exciting. And doing this alongside Jio Studios, our first collaboration together, makes it even more so. We back creative partnerships that feel inevitable in hindsight. This one does”.

--IANS

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