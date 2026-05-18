IPL 2026: When and where to watch RR vs LSG, know all details

Jaipur, May 18 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Tuesday in a high-stakes encounter that could significantly influence the playoff picture as the league stage nears its conclusion. With the competition intensifying and every result carrying added weight, both sides enter the fixture with sharply contrasting momentum and objectives.

Lucknow enter the game on the back of a commanding win over Chennai Super Kings, a performance that underlined their growing rhythm at a crucial stage of the season. Their most recent outing was headlined by a dominant all-round display, beginning with Akash Singh’s incisive spell of 3/26 that dismantled CSK’s top order.

The chase was then taken over by Mitchell Marsh, whose explosive 38-ball 90 ensured a comfortable seven-wicket victory. That result has boosted Lucknow’s confidence as they aim to close out the season strongly and strengthen their position in the standings.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, return home after a tough outing in Delhi where they were edged out in a high-scoring thriller on Sunday. The defeat marked their third consecutive loss, adding pressure on the side as they look to stay in contention and avoid slipping further down the table.

The Royals will now be desperate to regroup quickly on home turf and halt their losing streak at a decisive point in the season.

For Lucknow, led by Rishabh Pant, the fixture represents an opportunity to build on their recent surge and secure revenge for an earlier defeat against Rajasthan this season. A victory would not only extend their momentum but also improve their standing as LSG, currently placed at the bottom of the points table, and push towards a better finish in the standings.

When: Tuesday, May 19, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Where to Watch: The RR vs LSG match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, and Kwena Maphaka.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

--IANS

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