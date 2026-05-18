GE Aerospace expands India footprint with Rs 100 crore investment in Pune unit

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) US-based aircraft engine maker GE Aerospace on Monday said that it will invest Rs 100 crore in its manufacturing facility in Pune to support infrastructure upgrades, advanced equipment and process enhancements as it continues to scale up its operations in India.

The latest investment will be used for new welding technologies, advanced inspection systems, precision tools, gauges, fixtures and additional infrastructure improvements aimed at increasing production capacity and improving manufacturing precision, the company said in a release.

Moreover, this fresh infusion takes the company’s total investment in the Pune facility to over Rs 510 crore over the past three years, including Rs 410 crore committed in the last two years.

According to the company, the upgrades will further enhance production capabilities across engine programmes, including GE90, GEnx, GE9X, and CFM International’s LEAP engines. CFM is a 50:50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran.

GE Aerospace said the investment aligns with its focus on skill development and strengthening India’s aerospace manufacturing ecosystem. Since 2015, the Pune facility has trained more than 5,000 production associates.

The company noted that continued expansion is expected to generate additional apprenticeship and job opportunities for both its operations and supplier partners.

The Pune plant manufactures critical components for commercial aircraft engines and is part of GE Aerospace’s broader global supply chain network.

The facility works with more than 300 local suppliers and is part of a wider ecosystem of over 2,200 GE Aerospace suppliers in India.

GE Aerospace’s defence engines and systems currently power platforms used by the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, while more than 1,400 GE and CFM commercial engines operate in aircraft used by Indian carriers.

Earlier in April, the company announced a new agreement with the Indian Air Force to set up an in-country depot facility for F404-IN20 engines that power the HAL Tejas fighter jets.

--IANS

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