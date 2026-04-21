IPL 2026: CSK batter Ayush Mhatre ruled out due to hamstring injury

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) said on Tuesday that their top-order batter Ayush Mhatre had been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a hamstring injury during the team’s recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The franchise said that the top-order batter will require six to 12 weeks of rehab.

"Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery,” CSK said in a statement.

After CSK’s loss in the game, batting coach Michael Hussey provided an update on the top-order batter, who suffered a hamstring tear while batting against SRH on Friday (April 18), saying he didn't know the exact extent of the injury, but it definitely looks bad.

Mhatre came in as an impact sub for Gurjapneet Singh in the second over of CSK's chase of 195 runs after the team lost the wicket of opener Sanju Samson. The 18-year-old looked in great touch and smashed the bowlers from the onset as he scored a quickfire 30 off 12 balls.

He pulled his hamstring after the second delivery of the fifth over, trying to get back for the second run. He completed the run but sat down on the ground in pain, and the physio came running out immediately. He then opted to bat on instead of going off the field, before losing his wicket a couple of deliveries later.

"It's a hamstring tear. Don't know how bad it is. We'll scan him probably the next day. I'm not sure, but yes, it looks pretty bad. Unfortunately, he's going to be a big loss because he has been in nice touch for us. He is an exciting young talent, but it is going to give someone else an opportunity, so that's exciting as well. We have got some really good players that haven't got an opportunity, so it's going to be exciting for one of those guys. As much as we are really disappointed to lose Ayush, I don't know for how long, but it's exciting for a new player to come in and get a chance," Hussey had said in the post-match presser.

Mhatre is the third CSK player to be ruled out this season after bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis. Meanwhile, former captain MS Dhoni has yet to play a match, as he is still recovering from a calf injury sustained during a practice session ahead of the tournament.

CSK suffered a 10-run loss to SRH and moved down to seventh spot in the points table with four points in six matches. They will next face the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday.

--IANS

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