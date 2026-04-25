IPL 2026: Chahal credits Iyer’s positivity, Arya and Prabhsimran for fearless start in record chase

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Punjab Kings leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said the team’s record chase against Delhi Capitals was built on the fearless batting of openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, while praising captain Shreyas Iyer’s positivity aiding them in hunting down 265 with seven balls to spare.

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Prabhsimran Singh top-scored with 76, as he and Priyansh Arya hit 116 runs in power-play. Iyer then came in to smash a composed 71 not out to ensure PBKS maintained their unbeaten run in the competition.

“Definitely, we are playing well. Every match we are playing like we always forget about the past. We are playing one match at a time. Definitely, everyone is doing well. Still, we have to play seven more matches. So, we are focused on that only.

"Prabhsimran and Priyansh gave us the momentum needed in the first 6 overs to chase such a big total. This helped our batters in the middle overs and put the bowlers under pressure. It will be hard for any team to face our batting line-up," Chahal said in the post-match press conference.

On the mindset in the dressing room before the chase began, Chahal revealed, "We accepted the total and we were all feeling very positive before the innings. We know the quality we possess with the bat. It was a batting friendly wicket. We needed an excellent start if we wanted to chase this total, and we got just that and more from Prabhsimran and Priyansh. After the first 6 overs, we knew we were in the driving seat."

Chahal also pointed to the influence of Ricky Ponting on Prabhsimran’s development since last year. "Ricky has had a massive influence on him. I've faced him in the nets and it is really difficult to bowl to him. People take names of Klaasen and Pooran, but especially in the powerplay because of his fearless batting. Before the innings, he was thinking: if they can score 264, why can't we do the same.

“The performances you see today are the result of the hard work he has put into his batting over the past few years. I am happy that he is on my team so that I don’t have to bowl to him in a competitive setting."

The 35-year-old spinner also spoke about the challenges of dealing with the impact sub rule. “I can understand why dealing with the impact sub rule can be a bit challenging, but you simply have to adapt because that is what the tournament requires. This is the direction that the format is headed in and we have to find solutions because we cannot change it. Today, it was even more challenging than usual because of how small the ground is.”

Since IPL 2025, PBKS have been on a roll as a line-up and Chahal explained how the messages of positivity from Iyer have rejuvenated the side. “I think from last year, we are the runners-up. When we came to the camp last year, everyone is talking about the positive things only. Before the main camp, we would say that we don't have to think too much.

“Shreyas had said one thing that no matter what, everyone will think positively, there is no problem, no one will even think once in their mind that this can be done or not. When the environment is so good and positive thoughts are going on, that thing happens and the way the team plays, especially I want to give credit to Prabh and Priyansh.

“So whenever you chase 220 or even 200+, the way you bat in 6 overs, that becomes a momentum. In middle overs, there is no pressure and today it was 6 over 116 and then the pressure comes on the bowlers because it is a small ground and it is not that easy to bowl here. According to our batting line-up, sometimes it is hard to bowl.”

On Iyer the bowling captain, Chahal said, “I don't think there is much pressure because I think he is a bowler's captain. He talks a lot. He gives us an idea of what our planning is. We adjust our field accordingly. But there is nothing much from his side because he knows that we have to bowl 4 overs. We get complete confidence. From last season till now, we didn't feel that there is any pressure from the captain. Even if we feel bad, we talk about only positive things."

Quizzed on changes in Iyer's batting based on his observations, Chahal said, “I think his confidence has gone up. Last year, he did a great batting. We played the final as well. This year, he has shown a different level of confidence. When he was with the Indian team before the injury, he played well.

“It's all about confidence. What kind of mindset does he have? He is a very positive guy. Seriously, I am telling you. We never had a negative conversation, especially when we had to chase 265 here. Even in the dressing room, we never had a negative conversation. He told us to chin up and we are chasing this.”

--IANS

nr/