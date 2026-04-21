April 21, 2026 8:02 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Aquib Nabi misses out as DC elect to bowl against SRH

Aquib Nabi misses out as Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Hyderabad, April 21 (IANS) Playing his 100th game for the franchise, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 31st match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad made a single change as Auqib Nabi made way for Nitish Rana, while Ishan Kishan noted that the pitch looks slower than in the previous games. The side has also brought in Harsh Dubey and Dilshan Madushanka, replacing Praful Hinge and possibly Liam Livingstone as they adjust their combination for the conditions.

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel said, "I am getting lucky in terms of the toss, but had we won all the games as well, then it would have been ideal. We are going to bowl first.”

On playing his 100th IPL match, Patel said, “Thank you, thank you so much. I was not aware of this milestone. I never thought that I would play 100 games for Delhi. It's very nice to play your 100th match for a particular franchise and hope that we end the match on a winning note.”

“See, obviously, in order to keep the team balanced, you need to have a set XI and pick your XI according to the wicket. You need to have a flexible squad, and I always tell the same in the team meeting that everyone should contribute to the team. We try to select the best XI for the team.

“Yes, we have made one change. Auqib Nabi makes way for Nitish Rana,” he added.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Ishan Kishan said, "Yeah! I think it is hard to decide, but I don't think it is the same track we have played in the previous two matches. It all depends on how the wicket plays, and we play. We have a few changes. Madushanka comes in. Hinge might miss out. I am still not sure about it. Harsh Dubey comes in as well. We think the track might slow down a bit, and we need that wicket-taking option with the spin as well. They have been doing a very good job. It is all about execution. We will take one game at a time."

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Impact substitutes: Karun Nair, Ashutosh Sharma, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Auqib Nabi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga

Impact substitutes: Smaran Ravichandran, Harshal Patel, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Dilshan Madushanka

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Ram Charan's Peddi in its final stretch, to be 'Wrapped in 6 More Days’

Ram Charan's Peddi in its final stretch, to be 'Wrapped in 6 More Days’

Harman Sachdeva and Jamal Hossain share lead on Day One of Players Championship 2026 at the Classic Golf & Country Club in Nuh, Haryana, on Tuesday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI Tour: Sachdeva, Hossain share lead on Day One of Players Championship 2026

‘Lawrence of Punjab’ documentary row: Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring sends legal notice to OTT platform

‘Lawrence of Punjab’ documentary row: Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring sends legal notice to OTT platform

Pachpadra: Thick black smoke billows out after a massive fire broke out at the refinery, reportedly in a processing (CDU–VDU) unit, in Balotra district of Rajasthan on Monday, April 20, 2026. (IANS/Video Grab)

Fire in newly built refinery highly unusual: Ashok Gehlot on Pachpadra blaze

Shiva Narwal and Chirag Sharma win gold and bronze in 10m Air Pistol, Panaah Bhugra wins silver in 10m Air Rifle at the ISSF Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun at the Egypt International Olympic City in Cairo on Tuesday. Photo credit: NRAI

ISSF Junior World Cup: Shiva Narwal, Chirag Sharma win gold and bronze in 10m Air Pistol, Panaah wins silver in 10m Air Rifle

RBI tightens e-mandate rules, makes extra authentication mandatory for recurring payments above Rs 15,000

RBI tightens e-mandate rules, makes extra authentication mandatory for recurring payments above Rs 15,000

Aquib Nabi misses out as Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Aquib Nabi misses out as DC elect to bowl against SRH

Malaysian Cricket Association launches National Cricket Centre to improve its position in international circuit

Malaysian Cricket Association launches National Cricket Centre to improve its position in international circuit

India must aim for 100 pc ethanol as auto fuel: Gadkari

India must aim for 100 pc ethanol as auto fuel: Gadkari

CEC Gyanesh Kumar flags off 34 foreign delegates to witness voting in Bengal, TN on April 23​

CEC Gyanesh Kumar flags off 34 foreign delegates to witness voting in Bengal, TN on April 23​