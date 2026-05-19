IPL 2026: Added responsibility of captaincy seems to have affected Gaikwad’s batting, says Ashwin

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Ruturaj Gaikwad's batting has been affected by his new role as captain. This comes as the Chennai Super Kings work through a transition phase after MS Dhoni's departure.

Speaking on JioHotstar after CSK's five-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk, Ashwin discussed the challenges the team is facing now that SRH secured a playoff spot with their win.

“Chennai Super Kings are clearly in a transition phase in the post-Dhoni era. It’s important for everyone involved—fans, stakeholders, and the team—to recognize that rebuilding takes time,” Ashwin said.

“The standards and expectations associated with CSK are incredibly high because of their legacy, but this group needs space and patience as they evolve. At the same time, the added responsibility of captaincy seems to have affected Ruturaj Gaikwad’s batting. T20 cricket is already demanding, and carrying the burden of leadership alongside expectations from a franchise like CSK can have a significant impact on a player.”

SRH secured a spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs with a steady chase of 181 runs, boosted by Ishan Kishan’s 70 off 47 balls and Heinrich Klaasen’s aggressive 47 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

After early contributions from Abhishek Sharma and Klaasen, Kishan led the chase effectively. SRH reached their target with an over to spare, earning 16 points from 13 matches and joining Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the playoffs.

Earlier, CSK scored 180/7 following quick starts from Sanju Samson and young player Kartik Sharma, with Dewald Brevis top-scoring at 44. However, Gaikwad struggled to find his groove and made only 15 runs before being dismissed by SRH captain Pat Cummins, who had impressive figures of 3/28 and reached 200 T20 wickets.

Young bowlers Sakib Husain and Praful Hinge stood out with two wickets each, helping SRH strengthen their playoff chances.

--IANS

hs/