IOS Sagar arrives in Chattogram to boost India-Bangladesh maritime cooperation

Dhaka, May 8 (IANS) Underscoring the growing maritime partnership between India and Bangladesh, the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar reached Chattogram harbour in southeastern Bangladesh on Friday following a successful transit through the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, the high-profile port call was conducted as part of the IOS SAGAR 2026 multinational deployment in continued pursuit of maritime excellence and regional interoperability.

“The ship was welcomed into Bangladesh waters by BNS Ali Haider (F17) and was escorted to harbour,” the Indian High Commission announced on social media.

The visit was described as a testament to the enduring partnership between the Indian Navy and the Bangladesh Navy.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer (CO) of IOS Sagar is scheduled to undertake a series of high-level diplomatic engagements, including meetings with the Commander Chattogram Naval Area (COMCHIT), the Commander Bangladesh Naval Fleet (COMBAN), and the Area Superintendent Dockyard (ASD).

These interactions are aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation and professional exchanges between the two navies.

The port call also features a robust itinerary of professional, social, and commemorative events.

COMCHIT will host a welcome reception later in the evening for IOS SAGAR in the company of the top brass from the Bangladesh Armed Forces. Further, a deck reception will be hosted by IOS SAGAR the following evening to celebrate the culmination of a successful port call at Chattogram, the Indian High Commission mentioned.

The commanding officer would pay homage to the shared sacrifices in the collective history through a solemn wreath-laying ceremony scheduled at the Chattogram Commonwealth War Cemetery, organised by COMCHIT.

In addition, the Indian official is scheduled to meet the Chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) to discuss maritime logistics and port security. This will be followed by mutual ship visits, during which personnel of the Bangladesh Navy and the crew of IOS SAGAR will engage in professional cross-deck interaction.

The crew of the Indian ship will further visit the BNS ISSA KHAN Training Complex and the Bangladesh Naval Academy to deepen understanding of naval training methodologies and opportunities for mutual capacity building.

“IOS Sagar’s presence in Chattogram is a practical manifestation of India’s Neighbourhood First policy and the MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) initiative, demonstrating a shared commitment to a secure and stable Indian Ocean Region,” the Indian High Commission stated.

--IANS

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