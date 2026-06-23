June 23, 2026 7:18 PM हिंदी

International Fencing Federation and FAI sign MoU to promote fencing in India ahead of LA28

International Fencing Federation and FAI sign MoU to promote fencing in India ahead of LA28 (Credit: FAI)

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) The International Fencing Federation (FIE) and the Fencing Association of India (FAI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation and support the continued growth and promotion of fencing in India in the lead-up to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games

The MoU was signed by Abdelmoniem El Husseiny, Interim President of the FIE, and Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the FAI and Secretary General of the Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA), on the sidelines of the ongoing Asian Fencing Championships 2026 in New Delhi.

The partnership establishes a framework for collaboration across key areas, including athlete promotion, fan engagement, communications, stakeholder outreach, and initiatives aimed at increasing the visibility and appeal of fencing. Through this collaboration, the International Fencing Federation (FIE) and the Fencing Association of India (FAI) will work together to create opportunities that support athletes, engage new audiences, and contribute to the long-term development of the sport, the FAI informed in a release on Tuesday.

Elated on the occasion, Abdelmoniem El Husseiny said, “India represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities for fencing. We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with the Fencing Association of India through this agreement and look forward to working together to increase the sport’s visibility, inspire young athletes, and build momentum on the road to Los Angeles 2028.”

Speaking about the opportunity, Rajeev Mehta, who is also Secretary General, Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA), said: “This MoU marks an important step in the growth journey of fencing in India. The collaboration with the International Fencing Federation will help us further strengthen the sport’s ecosystem, create greater awareness, and provide enhanced opportunities for athletes to excel. Together, we are committed to building a stronger future for fencing and inspiring the next generation of fencers as we look ahead to LA28.”

The signing of the MoU reflects the shared vision of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) and the Fencing Association of India (FAI) to accelerate the growth of fencing, enhance its visibility among fans and stakeholders, and create a lasting legacy for the sport in India and beyond, the release said.

--IANS

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