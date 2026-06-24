Inter-State Athletics 2026: Dev Meena, Anushka Yadav break national records; secure Asian Games tickets

Bhubaneswar, June 24 (IANS) Dev Kumar Meena continued his rapid ascent in Indian athletics by setting a new men's pole vault national record at the 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships 2026 in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Competing at the Kalinga Stadium, the young vaulter cleared 5.46m, breaking the national record and meeting the qualification standard for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Anushka Yadav goes big in hammer throw

There was another national record in women's hammer throw with Anushka Yadav going past the previous mark with a big throw, reaching 65.64 metres in the Inter-State Championships. With this record-breaking throw, Anushka also booked her spot at the Asian Games 2026.

This achievement for Dev Meena came just a month after he shared the national record with Kuldeep Kumar at the Federation Cup in Ranchi, where both athletes cleared 5.45m. By going one centimetre higher in Bhubaneswar, Dev now holds the national record alone.

This accomplishment marks Dev's second consecutive national record-breaking performance. It also showcases the impressive progress in Indian men's pole vault. Notably, the national record has been improved five times in less than two years, showing the increasing depth and competitiveness in this event.

Dev showed impressive consistency throughout the competition, successfully clearing the bar at 5.46m. This not only rewrote the record books but also strengthened his standing ahead of important international events.

With the Inter-State Championships being a key qualification event for Indian athletes, this performance greatly enhances Dev's chances of making the Indian squad for the Asian Games.

For a discipline that had long struggled to break previous records, Dev's latest achievement represents a significant milestone. His ongoing progress is one of the most exciting stories in Indian athletics, and the 5.46m clearance indicates that the country’s pole vault standards are reaching new heights.

Earlier, India's hurdle queen Jyothi Yarraji wasted no time in making a mark on her return after a lengthy injury layoff as she achieved the qualifying standard for the upcoming Asian Games 2026 with a controlled run in the opening heats of the women's 100m.

The 26-year-old, who hails from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, clocked a competitive 3.14 seconds in her first race of the season.

--IANS

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