June 13, 2026 1:52 PM हिंदी

‘Instrumental in shaping India’s dominance’: Avani on Jaspal Rana’s passing

‘Instrumental in shaping India’s dominance’: Avani on Jaspal Rana’s passing

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara paid her tribute to Jaspal Rana after the celebrated shooter and coach passed away at the age of 49, saying she was “deeply anguished” by the loss of a man who played a defining role in Indian shooting.

Taking to X, Lekhara wrote: "Deeply anguished by the passing of Jaspal Rana sir. He has been instrumental in shaping the dominance of our country in the sport of shooting, both as a distinguished athlete and a coach. My deepest condolences to his family, close ones and the entire Indian shooting fraternity."

Rana died in New Delhi early on Friday morning, reportedly of complications after a recent stent procedure. He was admitted to hospital in late May after his condition worsened following chest pain. He was 49 years old. Rana, one of India’s greatest pistol shooters, had a brilliant competitive career before he took up coaching. He worked with young shooters in his academy in Dehradun before coming into the national set-up and becoming one of the most influential coaches in the country.

Rana passed away just after returning from the ISSF World Cup in Munich where India bagged four medals. He fell ill during the return journey and was admitted to Max Hospital in Delhi where doctors performed a stent procedure, reports said. He later succumbed to heart related complications.

His mortal remains were kept at his residence in Dehradun for family members, friends, fellow athletes and admirers to pay their last respects with full state honours. Rana, India’s best pistol shooter, had an incredibly successful transition to coaching after his competitive career and played a crucial role in guiding Manu Bhaker to her historic twin bronze medals at the Paris Olympics. The Indian sporting fraternity was in mourning after the legendary coach and ex-shooter passed away at the age of 49 due to cardiac complications.

--IANS

hs/

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