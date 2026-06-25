'Inspirational for youth': IAF chief AP Singh on Shubhanshu Shukla's book

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh hoped on Thursday that there would be many more astronauts than just one Shubhanshu Shukla in the coming years and complemented the IAF Group Captain for recounting his 20-day space experience in a book to inspire youngsters.

At the book launch ceremony of "The Second Orbit", written by IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the Air Chief Marshal Singh said, "I hope we have more and more Shubhanshus coming out, and very soon he will fade into the background because there will be so many of us who have been there."

"I just hope that happens. I know he (Shubanshu Shukla) is not going to like it because there will be many people sharing his glory, but that is how it should happen. But you will still remain the first one after such a long gap," he added.

The IAF Chief said that there were four IAF officers, including Shukla, who got trained for the space mission.

"But he (IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla) was the lucky one. He must have been the best and must have done better. I hope the others also get a chance someday."

Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh also reached out to young minds to be ambitious and enjoy the life's journey by putting their best, giving up rigidity on the final destination they reach.

Giving Shukla's example, the IAF Chief said, "It is not where you land up but you must enjoy the journey. Shubhanshu's final journey was for 20 days but it was the process of years that he enjoyed... that is what kept the smile on his face."

In a message to the youth, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh added, "Don't get bogged down to one thing in life. Wherever you go, whatever you do or whatever you become, do well there. It is not where you reach but what you did with that qualification that matters."

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines, Air Chief Marshal Singh said, "It is a great honour to be here today to share the journey of Shubhanshu Shukla. He has put it down very nicely. I have not yet read the book; I will read it and then realise, but whatever little has been spoken, I think it is a great motivator for all the coming generations."

Shukla travelled to the International Space Station under the Axiom-4 mission and undertook his space flight in 2025.

After Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became the second Indian astronaut to travel to space. He has been honoured for displaying exceptional courage, swift decision-making and unwavering commitment to duty during the mission.

During his stay in space, Shukla conducted several research experiments and also carried out agricultural trials. He successfully cultivated fenugreek and mung beans in space.

--IANS

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