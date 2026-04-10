INS Trikand concludes highly-successful Mombasa visit

Nairobi, April 10 (IANS) INS Trikand, a frontline guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, on Friday departed Kenya's Mombasa following a highly successful Operational Turnaround (OTR) which included professional exchanges, community outreach, while strengthening maritime cooperation with the Kenyan Navy.

According to the Indian Assistant High Commission in Mombasa, the ship’s OTR witnessed a blend of wellness, engagement and professional exchanges.

“An early morning yoga session saw enthusiastic participation from local residents and Kenya Navy personnel. The Commanding Officer of INS Trikand, along with the Defence Advisor at the High Commission of India, called on Brig. MS Shemote, Commander of the Kenya Navy Fleet, at Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe. Specialist officers also visited the Kenya Navy Training College, sharing insights on training curriculum and infrastructure development,” the Indian Assistant High Commission posted on X.

On Friday, the personnel from INS Trikand visited Mji Wa Salama Children’s Home in Mombasa, where they distributed dry rations and engaged warmly with the children as part of community outreach efforts.

The ship was also opened to visitors, with guided tours providing insights into its operational capabilities, while a friendly volleyball match between the Indian Navy and the Kenyan Navy further strengthened the camaraderie.

Earlier on Thursday, Vice Admiral K. Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of India's Western Naval Command, and Adarsh Swaika, Indian High Commissioner to Kenya, co-hosted a deck reception onboard INS Trikand, reaffirming the deep maritime and cultural linkages between India and Kenya.

The event was attended by Kenya Navy Commander Major General Paul Otieno as Chief Guest, Deputy Governors of Kilifi and Taita Taveta, distinguished representatives of the Kenyan navy, members of the diplomatic corps, and prominent members of the Indian diaspora.

The reception provided a platform to celebrate shared values of friendship, trust and cooperation, while highlighting the commitment of both nations towards regional peace, stability and security, further enhancing India-Kenya partnership.

INS Trikand, a frontline guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, arrived at Mombasa on April 7, as part of its ongoing deployment in the South West Indian Ocean region.

The port call by INS Trikand aligned with India’s vision of MAHASAGAR – Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions – and aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and bilateral ties between India and Kenya.

--IANS

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