INS Tarkash departs Kenya's Mombasa after successful port visit

Nairobi, Oct 3 (IANS) Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tarkash, a frontline guided-missile frigate of the Indian Navy, has departed from Kenya's Mombasa following a successful port visit, deepening maritime cooperation and close ties between India and the East African Nation.

In a post on X on Saturday, the Indian High Commission in Nairobi said that during its departure on Friday (local time), INS Tarkash undertook a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Kenya Navy Ship (KNS) Jasiri off Mombasa.

The exercise enhanced interoperability between the two navies and reaffirmed their shared commitment to maritime security.

On Friday, as part of INS Tarkash's port visit to Mombasa, Indian Navy and Kenya Navy personnel undertook professional exchanges covering Officer of the Day and Officer of the Watch duties, force protection, and electrical and engineering hygiene.

"Kenya Navy medical officers were briefed on the ship's onboard telemedicine facility, while joint planning discussions prepared the two navies for the Passage Exercise (PASSEX). These exchanges promoted shared learning and strengthened interoperability between the two navies," the Indian High Commission posted on X.

The day also featured community outreach and naval camaraderie onboard INS Tarkash, with the ship welcoming around 100 visitors from Sahjanand Special Children School in Mtwapa.

The vessel was also open to members of the public, further strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Kenya.

"Kenya Navy personnel attended briefings on FMP duties and electrical and engineering hygiene, while the ship's Principal Medical Officer briefed Kenya Navy medical officers on the onboard telemedicine facility. The Commanding Officer called on Brigadier William Kiprotich, Commander, Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe. The Kenya Navy also hosted a dinner for the ship's officers and sailors, reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two navies," the Assistant High Commission of India in Mombasa posted on X.

Earlier this week, India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, and Captain Rohit Mishra, Commanding Officer of INS Tarkash, co-hosted a deck reception onboard the Indian Navy's frontline guided-missile frigate in Mombasa, celebrating enduring maritime cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

"Attended by the Deputy Fleet Commander, Kenya Navy Fleet, representatives of the Kenya Navy, members of the diplomatic corps and the Indian diaspora, the reception underscored the strong bonds between the two nations and their shared commitment to regional peace, stability and maritime security," the Indian High Commission in Nairobi posted on X on Thursday.

This port visit by INS Tarkash advanced India-Kenya maritime cooperation in the Western Indian Ocean and reflected India's MAHASAGAR vision.

--IANS

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