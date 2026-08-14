'Batwara 1947' public review by IANS: Sunny Deol starrer receives mixed reviews, struggles to live up to the legacy of ‘Gadar’

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Sunny Deol's period drama 'Batwara 1947' was released in the cinema halls on Friday, and the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial managed to garner mostly mixed reviews from the movie buffs.

As IANS talked to the cinema-goers outside the Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai on August 14 and asked them about the film, they praised Sunny Deol's performance in his latest release. However, they seemed divided on the length and pace of the drama. Nevertheless, they lauded Sunny for his strong screen presence and incredible dialogue delivery.

One member of the audience said, "It is a movie on religion and not on patriotism. The anger and enthusiasm usually seen in Sunny's films was missing. It is an extremely slow watch."

Meanwhile, 'Batwara 1947' also drew comparisons from Sunny Deol's 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar'. While the audience found the latest release to be a satisfactory watch, they felt that it fell short compared to 'Gadar'.

One of the viewers remarked, "It is zero in front of Gadar," while another one claimed, "You cannot compare it to Gadar as it was a masterpiece on its own".

"Both the stories are different; you cannot compare", another one shared.

It was also noted that while the first part of the drama seems to be a little slow, the second half picks up pace and is full of action, emotions, and drama.

However, the audience liked Rajkumar Santoshi's direction, along with the performances by the other cast members, including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, and Isha Sandhir.

Sunny's son, Karan Deol, particularly managed to make an impact on cinema lovers with his performance.

One of the moviegoers appreciated the message of communal harmony that the makers have attempted to convey through the drama.

"Such movies should be made", he claimed.

The viewers also appreciated the fact that the makers have attempted to show the reality of what a common man actually suffered during the partition.

Overall, 'Batwara 1947' managed to strike a chord with the audience with its hard-hitting tale, powerful performances, and good direction.

Backed by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the movie is set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of India, particularly the division of Punjab.

'Batwara 1947' is based on Asghar Wajahat's drama 'Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai' The popular Punjabi phrase translates to "Visiting Lahore is so fundamental that if you do not come here, it is as if you have not even been born."

--IANS

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